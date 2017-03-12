Ways to brighten dark corridors

Corridors and hallways have a tendency to be a little overlooked. This is probably because they're often dark and small or narrow, but we want you to get on board with some cool ideas that will help make more of these wasted spaces in your home.

Ask any interior designer and they'll press upon you the importance of not overlooking your hallways as they offer so much scope for practicality and style.

So let's see some finished projects and determine if any of these ideas would be a good project for your forgotten corridors!