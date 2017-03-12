Ways to brighten dark corridors

Corridors and hallways have a tendency to be a little overlooked. This is probably because they're often dark and small or narrow, but we want you to get on board with some cool ideas that will help make more of these wasted spaces in your home.
Ask any interior designer and they'll press upon you the importance of not overlooking your hallways as they offer so much scope for practicality and style.
So let's see some finished projects and determine if any of these ideas would be a good project for your forgotten corridors!
Can any home ever have too much storage? We don't think so and your corridors and hallways are the perfect locations for some built-in cabinets.
Add some lighting and you'll never even have to hunt around in them!
As we've said, hallways can be dark and dingy, but what about exposing the bricks to transform the gloom into a warm and rustic ambience?
You'll need little else in the way of wall decoration as the bricks will look beautiful on their own.
All that blank wall space in your hallways can be put to much better use and one key tip is to add coat hooks, but not just by your front door.
What about individual coat hooks outside your kids' bedrooms? How handy would they be?
Add a little functionality to wasted corridors by looking for slimline furniture that won't jut out into the space too much, but will give you somewhere to add a lamp or perhaps some fresh flowers.
Instant style!
If you're struggling with a lack of natural light in your hallways, add some mirrors. Mirrored surfaces will grab onto even the smallest slither of light, keeping it bouncing around and refreshing an area for ages.
It never hurts to check you look good either!
Dark hallways need as much light as they can get, so if the mirror trick doesn't solve the issue for you, it's time to invest in more lights.
Bright LED bulbs will seriously help while also reducing your energy consumption.
What is it about indoor plants that they can totally transform a room?
Your corridors are by no means the exception to the rule, as they offer organic style and tactile fun, while also keeping your air nice and clean.
If you want to use a little colour in your corridors, we think a reserved approach is best.
By all means choose a super bright hue, but use in moderation for a classy and aesthetically pleasing end result.
Here's a great idea for your entrance hallway: add some elegance.
We're talking about bowls for keys and spare change, a vase of fresh flowers, and perhaps a pretty room diffuser. That will please all the senses!
We know that this won't be for everyone, but you never know until you suggest something a bit more out there.
How about an indoor water feature to cheer up your hallways? Call us insane, but we can imagine a slim, wall-mounted fountain looking pretty good!
When all else fails, it's time to bring out the big guns in order to add a little life to your hallways, and we think these amazing tiles are such a good idea.
Tapping into two key trends—metallics and geometric shapes -, this small installation has instantly refreshed a dark and boring wall. It was probably cost-effective, too!
