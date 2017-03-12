Your browser is out-of-date.

Ways to brighten dark corridors

Mieszkanie w kamienicy, Mint&Brisk Mint&Brisk Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Corridors and hallways have a tendency to be a little overlooked. This is probably because they're often dark and small or narrow, but we want you to get on board with some cool ideas that will help make  more of these wasted spaces in your home. 

Ask any interior designer and they'll press upon you the importance of not overlooking your hallways as they offer so much scope for practicality and style.

So let's see some finished projects and determine if any of these ideas would be a good project for your forgotten corridors!

1. Include a handy cupboard

Meble do stylowej willi w małopolsce, Zirador - Meble tworzone z pasją Zirador - Meble tworzone z pasją Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
Zirador—Meble tworzone z pasją

Can any home ever have too much storage? We don't think so and your corridors and hallways are the perfect locations for some built-in cabinets.

Add some lighting and you'll never even have to hunt around in them!

2. Expose the bricks

Mieszkanie w kamienicy, Mint&Brisk Mint&Brisk Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Mint&amp;Brisk

As we've said, hallways can be dark and dingy, but what about exposing the bricks to transform the gloom into a warm and rustic ambience? 

You'll need little else in the way of wall decoration as the bricks will look beautiful on their own.

3. Include useful coat hooks

44m2 dla dwójki!, idea projekt idea projekt Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
idea projekt

All that blank wall space in your hallways can be put to much better use and one key tip is to add coat hooks, but not just by your front door.

What about individual coat hooks outside your kids' bedrooms? How handy would they be?

4. Narrow furniture won't take up too much room

Mansarda, Tarna Design Studio Tarna Design Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Tarna Design Studio

Add a little functionality to wasted corridors by looking for slimline furniture that won't jut out into the space too much, but will give you somewhere to add a lamp or perhaps some fresh flowers. 

Instant style!

5. Mirrors will give the impression of more light

Beton udomowiony – czyli nowoczesne mieszkanie w Krakowie., ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ

If you're struggling with a lack of natural light in your hallways, add some mirrors. Mirrored surfaces will grab onto even the smallest slither of light, keeping it bouncing around and refreshing an area for ages. 

It never hurts to check you look good either!

6. Speaking of light, add a few more

Mieszkanie w stylu klasycznym, Limonki Studio Wojciech Siudowski Limonki Studio Wojciech Siudowski Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Limonki Studio Wojciech Siudowski

Dark hallways need as much light as they can get, so if the mirror trick doesn't  solve the issue for you, it's time to invest in more lights.

Bright LED bulbs will seriously help while also reducing your energy consumption.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Flood the space with plants

Brooklin, Lo. interiores Lo. interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Lo. interiores

What is it about indoor plants that they can totally transform a room? 

Your corridors are by no means the exception to the rule, as they offer organic style and tactile fun, while also keeping your air nice and clean.

8. Use colour in a clever way

miniszyk, unikat:lab unikat:lab Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
unikat:lab

miniszyk

If you want to use a little colour in your corridors, we think a reserved approach is best. 

By all means choose a super bright hue, but use in moderation for a classy and aesthetically pleasing end result.

9. Elegant touches will really help

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Here's a great idea for your entrance hallway: add some elegance.

We're talking about bowls for keys and spare change, a vase of fresh flowers, and perhaps a pretty room diffuser. That will please all the senses!

10. Feeling crazy? What about a water feature?

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

We know that this won't be for everyone, but you never know until you suggest something a bit more out there.

How about an indoor water feature to cheer up your hallways? Call us insane, but we can imagine a slim, wall-mounted fountain looking pretty good!

11. Bold patterns will add vibrancy

Portfolio, Loft Factory Loft Factory Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Loft Factory

When all else fails, it's time to bring out the big guns in order to add a little life to your hallways, and we think these amazing tiles are such a good idea.

Tapping into two key trends—metallics and geometric shapes -, this small installation has instantly refreshed a dark and boring wall. It was probably cost-effective, too!

For more hallway inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Hallway decorating and furnishing ideas.

Luxury modern home in San Francisco
Which of these ideas could transform your hallway?

