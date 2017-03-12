Why are kitchen tiles a good idea?

Kitchen tiles aren't a new thing, but have you ever stopped to think about exactly why that is? We have, and came up with a few key reasons why kitchen planners always find themselves designing new spaces with tiles in mind.

It's all very well wanting to remain at the cutting edge of interior design and will admit that glass splashbacks are incredibly cool and stylish, but take a look at why tiles are such a steadfast addition and see if you might like to include a little bit of tradition in your kitchen!