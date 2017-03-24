​DIY projects for beginners

Regardless of how much we love our homes or try to keep up with the latest design- and architectural trends, time and the elements tend to take a significant toll on anyone’s house. It starts with a simple speck of dust and before you know it, there’s an ugly crack in the wall, a leaking ceiling, or something much worse (and expensive).

But let’s not get too dramatic; a few simple one-day DIY projects can help keep your home looking good and functioning better for longer. All you’ll need is a little time, a few simple tools and a pinch of creativity to turn your home (and garden) into an oasis of beauty and functionality.

Let’s start right now!