Luxury new build home in North Manchester

Today on homify 360°, we skip up to Blackley, North Manchester, which is the site for a bespoke new-build house decked out in a sleek and stylish contemporary design. But not only is the house something to boast about, its site is also quite the looker – how does a private estate surrounded by trees, fresh landscaping and a small lake sound?
This elegant fairy tale began when Artform Architects were given a brief to design a contemporary house across one level which would respond to the topography of the site, as well as incorporate sustainable technologies. In addition, the structure also had to provide a firm link with the picturesque outdoors – and all of this would have to balance out with a £800,000 budget.
Let’s check out the results, shall we?
As we can see, the final home design features large areas of glazing to enhance views of the surrounding landscape, plus help the house receive buckets of fresh natural lighting throughout the day.
To up the feeling of spaciousness, the rooms are arranged around a double-height central atrium which leads to a private enclosed courtyard at the rear.
But of course this isn’t one of those cases where the house is all beauty and no brains; the architects have ensured that their creation is a viable design for the 21st century by incorporating a timber-framed SIPS system, an air-source heat pump, solar tiles and soakaway drainage, allowing this family-friendly (and environmentally friendly) home to fantastically minimise carbon consumption.
Don’t you just love the picture-perfect setting of the house, with lush sky-high trees forming the perfect backdrop? And that vast garden is also nothing to scoff at, providing these fortunate homeowners with ample space and deluxe opportunities for exterior socialising, entertainment and relaxation.
What would you add to the outside if this was your property? A swimming pool? A flower garden? How about a jungle gym for the little ones?
Space galore! In terms of accommodation, this sleek new build includes all the required amenities, and then some. We have a fabulous lounge which connects with the kitchen / dining space, a spacious utilities area, three bedrooms (all of which have their own en suites), a pool room, a steam room, and a courtyard which also functions as an informal living room.
In addition, a basement garage also ensures adequate room for parking and storage.
A dream house? In our books: definitely!
