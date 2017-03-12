Luxury new build home in North Manchester

Today on homify 360°, we skip up to Blackley, North Manchester, which is the site for a bespoke new-build house decked out in a sleek and stylish contemporary design. But not only is the house something to boast about, its site is also quite the looker – how does a private estate surrounded by trees, fresh landscaping and a small lake sound?

This elegant fairy tale began when Artform Architects were given a brief to design a contemporary house across one level which would respond to the topography of the site, as well as incorporate sustainable technologies. In addition, the structure also had to provide a firm link with the picturesque outdoors – and all of this would have to balance out with a £800,000 budget.

Let’s check out the results, shall we?