An Ode to Nature

Viewed from the garden, the perpendicular shape of the house is immediately apparent, with the living spaces of the house forming the two-storey wing, whilst the second is primarily for the garage.

Full-height glazing dominates the ground floor living spaces, which allows those inside to feel a strong connection to the outdoor space. In response to the rural setting, the upper floor is dressed in vertical timber cladding, echoing the tall slender trees that surround the property.

Notice the 'box' of the upper-level cantilevers over the ground floor. This, along with a look of transparency below, almost gives the impression the timber 'box' is effortlessly floating above the living area.