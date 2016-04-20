An Ode to Nature

Hampshire is where you will find this strikingly imposing home that is forward-thinking in more ways than one. A commanding design that is sustainable, energy efficient and attentive to nature from every angle. The spacious home, named 'Woodgarth', is an award-winning project by local architectural firm Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt.
After it's completion, the home was short-listed for the 2015 RICS Awards and received the Highly Commended Best Family Home award in the 2015 London Evening Standard News Homes Awards, which was a well deserved accolade after the delicate process of building such a stunning home.
All photos by: Martin Gardner.
Viewed from the garden, the perpendicular shape of the house is immediately apparent, with the living spaces of the house forming the two-storey wing, whilst the second is primarily for the garage.
Full-height glazing dominates the ground floor living spaces, which allows those inside to feel a strong connection to the outdoor space. In response to the rural setting, the upper floor is dressed in vertical timber cladding, echoing the tall slender trees that surround the property.
Notice the 'box' of the upper-level cantilevers over the ground floor. This, along with a look of transparency below, almost gives the impression the timber 'box' is effortlessly floating above the living area.
The floor plan gives us a better understanding of the spatial arrangement, whose shrewd layout aided the design in its efforts to become an award-winning home.
On the left is the lower level, where you find a combined kitchen/dining area in the centre, which is well connected to the other corners of the ground floor. All internal areas are transparent and free-flowing, which keeps the occupants from feeling disjointed to the other spaces of such a large home. The upper-floor accommodates the en suite bedrooms, with a central bathroom subtly keeping the rooms independent.
When viewed straight on the real size of the home is concealed. It is only when you move around the property that the two-storey volume reveals itself in full.
An elegant mix of brick and timber dominates the façade, with the brickwork and timber of the lower-level running horizontally, accentuated by the length of this wing. Above, vertical cladding and elongated, vertically-inclined windows break up the length of the box-like, cantilevered structure.
Inside, the presence of timber continues, highlighting the home's design that is an ode to nature. The glazed windows flood the downstairs with sun throughout all hours of the day and from this image, the feeling of unity throughout the ground floor can really be understood.
Stark white dons the walls and ceiling, paired with a beloved set of white Eames chairs. A splash of green also features in the kitchen, making up the distinct visual aspects of this combined kitchen/dining space.
Connecting the downstairs to the upper level is this wonderful staircase of timber and black steel that stands out against the domineering white of this double-height volume. To avoid the vast space from feeling too large a cluster of lighting fixtures keeps the space luminous and cosy, which helps tie the two levels together.
To tour another stunning home inspired by the outdoors, check out: The Home Perfected by Nature.