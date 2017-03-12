A dream home with the latest technology

We all have a certain vision in our minds of what the houses of the future will look like, whether it involves doors that open on voice command or windows that clean themselves via remote control. But even though it all sounds fascinating, we wonder if all those buttons and wires and goodness knows what else won’t be an eyesore? Well, rest assured that if all homes were to look like the stylish and high-on-gadget structure we’re viewing today, the future will be a dream!

The professionals of Futurian Systems have conjured up a home with sleek technology designed right into the structure to ensure that it’s seamlessly integrated with the house’s look. An expansive remodel of the house was implemented in order to include major technological upgrades.

The most stunning aspect of the home is how the technology is completely hidden, allowing the spotlight to be placed on the house’s stylish looks. But of course certain touches can’t be (and shouldn’t be) altered with technology, like a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape…