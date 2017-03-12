A dream home with the latest technology

We all have a certain vision in our minds of what the houses of the future will look like, whether it involves doors that open on voice command or windows that clean themselves via remote control. But even though it all sounds fascinating, we wonder if all those buttons and wires and goodness knows what else won’t be an eyesore? Well, rest assured that if all homes were to look like the stylish and high-on-gadget structure we’re viewing today, the future will be a dream!
The professionals of Futurian Systems have conjured up a home with sleek technology designed right into the structure to ensure that it’s seamlessly integrated with the house’s look. An expansive remodel of the house was implemented in order to include major technological upgrades.
The most stunning aspect of the home is how the technology is completely hidden, allowing the spotlight to be placed on the house’s stylish looks. But of course certain touches can’t be (and shouldn’t be) altered with technology, like a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape…
Just look at that façade! It’s like an old-fashioned, classic chalet got a super modern makeover.
Multiple gabled roof sections provide extra glazing to create bright and open interiors, while the majority of the external façade is almost entirely made of stone and glass (where the dry stack stone design brings a traditional and rustic style that contrasts with the home's futuristic core).
The living room is decadently dominated by a clean white-and-grey palette which expertly teams up with the snow-clad mountains outside. Doesn’t this look like the perfect spot to enjoy movie night with friends and family over hot chocolate (or red wine, whichever warms you up the best)?
High ceilings enhance the spacious feeling and allow ample fresh air to circulate inside.
And now for the technological touch: this smart home is multi-room video equipped so that streaming and watching video is flexible and easy to use.
One of many in this house, this bathroom is remarkable because of its extensive stone tiling. The wash of natural textures creates an intimate and soft design while ultra-narrow clerestory windows bring light into the space.
A dream bathroom? You bet! And speaking of dreams…
With a luxurious terrace to overlook the snowy landscape, this dream bedroom feels so much closer to the picturesque surroundings. And with motorised window treatments, we can close the curtains while snuggling tightly under the covers.
And speaking of the curtains, notice how they look like gingham and give the room a touch of country style.
While also a looker, this bathroom is clearly more intended for elegant relaxation. A stand-alone tub pairs with graceful furnishing to create a five-star ambience.
The floor-to-ceiling window adds character and provides a snow-white view while one soaks amongst snow-white bubbles.
Part of the smart home technology includes multi-room music, with wireless speakers providing each room with streaming music seamlessly. That means each room can enjoy its own unique playlist, allowing us to listen to relaxing classics, for example, while the adjoining room gets their fix on hardcore rock.
Sharing an open-plan layout, the dining area and kitchen conjure up a perfectly snug place to cook and enjoy meals. Notice how the dining room continues the white-and-grey palette that we’ve seen throughout the home.
Smart home controls allow us to control the lighting scheme so we can easily brighten and dim different parts of the home to fit the mood.
Thankfully, the heart of this particular home provides plenty of storage and counter space. We love the breakfast bar as a casual alternative to setting the dining room table.
The white and grey-toned space is warmed up slightly by natural wood floors and Edison bulb light fixtures.
And what is that in the background? A third space which shares in the open-plan layout: an informal living area where we can catch up on some television while continuing to cook up a storm.
We’ve certainly saved the best for last: the entertainment space on top of the roof. Hope nobody minds if we jump into this hot tub to take in the fabulous mountainous view in style!
We can’t see how anybody with a house like this would ever want to go on holiday!
