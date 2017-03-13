Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​How to save money when remodelling a kitchen

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Contemporary Kitchen in Huddersfield at Bradley, Twenty 5 Design Twenty 5 Design Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Anybody who has ever taken on a kitchen-remodelling project knows well just how quickly it can gobble up a hard-earned budget. Yes, we understand you want (and deserve) the kitchen of your dreams, but what good is an artistic culinary space if you have to survive on water and ice cubes afterwards just to be able to afford it? 

Fortunately, there are many ways to save money on the typical kitchen remodelling project, and a little bit of knowledge and advance planning can go a long way. Firstly, setting up (and sticking to) a budget is crucial. And secondly, focusing on the three main culprits in terms of costs can also go a long way: cabinetry, countertops and lighting.

Let’s tackle them one by one…

1. Cabinetry: Rethink your number of cabinets

English Developments, Kitchen Living Kitchen Living Classic style kitchen
Kitchen Living

English Developments

Kitchen Living
Kitchen Living
Kitchen Living

Cabinetry undoubtedly represents the biggest cost for most kitchen renovations, which is why one needs to think long and hard about the number of cabinets to be included. Is there any possible way to reduce the amount of cabinets you’re planning on having in your dream kitchen without resorting to clutter? 

It may also be more cost effective to choose a smaller number of larger cabinets than a lot of smaller ones.

2. Cabinetry: Minimise modifications

Modern Handleless White Gloss & Dark Elm Kitchen Door With White Quartz Worktop, Meridien Interiors Ltd Meridien Interiors Ltd Modern kitchen
Meridien Interiors Ltd

Modern Handleless White Gloss & Dark Elm Kitchen Door With White Quartz Worktop

Meridien Interiors Ltd
Meridien Interiors Ltd
Meridien Interiors Ltd

Try to keep modifications to the stock cabinets to a minimum. Modifications to moulding, the addition of decorative materials and other such changes can be a real budget buster.

Have a look at our kitchen planners here on homify to help you achieve your dream kitchen.

3. Cabinetry: Check quality first

Квартира-Студия , tatarintsevadesign tatarintsevadesign Mediterranean style kitchen
tatarintsevadesign

tatarintsevadesign
tatarintsevadesign
tatarintsevadesign

Ensure that quality is at the top of your must-have list, and don’t be led astray by a cabinet that is beautiful on the outside, yet poorly made on the inside. 

Choosing high-quality cabinets will make the remodelling project less costly in the end.

4. Cabinetry: Consider function as well as form

Garden room for a writer Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern kitchen
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Garden room for a writer

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Of course functionality should be equally important as the beauty factor. Can they open and close easily? Can they store the appropriate amount of accessories? 

If those cabinets you’re eyeing are beauty but no brains, keep looking…

5. Countertops: What’s it made of?

Clapham, SW4, Build Team Build Team Modern kitchen
Build Team

Clapham, SW4

Build Team
Build Team
Build Team

Don’t overlook the various ways in which countertops can influence your kitchen-remodel budget, whether for better or worse. 

Look carefully at the material you choose, since your choice will no doubt represent the largest cost. There are a number of less expensive materials that look and perform just as well as the most expensive materials on the market.

6. Countertops: Check the styles

APARTAMENTO 400m2 - AV BOA VIAGEM - RECIFE/PE, ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS Modern kitchen
ROMERO DUARTE &amp; ARQUITETOS

ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS
ROMERO DUARTE &amp; ARQUITETOS
ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS

When choosing between the thousands of available colours, patterns and styles, take note of how the prices can fluctuate quite dramatically, and then shop accordingly.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Countertops: Consider all options

Küche Modern und Altholztheke, ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau Modern kitchen
ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau

ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau
ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau
ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau

Be sure to shop around as much as possible. The prices for the same countertop materials can vary widely from source to source.

8. Lighting: How much?

Hofhaus 1890, Lichters Living Lichters Living Country style kitchen
Lichters Living

Lichters Living
Lichters Living
Lichters Living

Kitchen lighting is another big expense for the typical remodelling project. Luckily, though, there are various bright-idea ways in which we can save some money.

Yes, layered lighting is important, but think carefully about the number of fixtures you really need, and try to cut back where you can.

9. Lighting: Shop around

Bowers Way, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Bowers Way

Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Look at a variety of different lighting models and options, and consider price, quality and overall value. Check all your options before taking out that credit card!

10. Lighting: Consider the future

Contemporary Kitchen in Huddersfield at Bradley, Twenty 5 Design Twenty 5 Design Modern kitchen
Twenty 5 Design

Contemporary Kitchen in Huddersfield at Bradley

Twenty 5 Design
Twenty 5 Design
Twenty 5 Design

It’s the 21st century, which means energy-saving methods should be on everyone’s minds. Consider installing lighting fixtures that can protect the environment, which might also be kind to your budget.

LED lighting, for example, might cost more to buy/install, yet will definitely save you heaps more in the long run. 

A bit pressed for space? Enjoy these: Great ideas for small kitchens.

Hidden places that should be cleaned
What else can protect that kitchen remodelling budget?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks