​How to save money when remodelling a kitchen

Anybody who has ever taken on a kitchen-remodelling project knows well just how quickly it can gobble up a hard-earned budget. Yes, we understand you want (and deserve) the kitchen of your dreams, but what good is an artistic culinary space if you have to survive on water and ice cubes afterwards just to be able to afford it?
Fortunately, there are many ways to save money on the typical kitchen remodelling project, and a little bit of knowledge and advance planning can go a long way. Firstly, setting up (and sticking to) a budget is crucial. And secondly, focusing on the three main culprits in terms of costs can also go a long way: cabinetry, countertops and lighting.
Let’s tackle them one by one…
Cabinetry undoubtedly represents the biggest cost for most kitchen renovations, which is why one needs to think long and hard about the number of cabinets to be included. Is there any possible way to reduce the amount of cabinets you’re planning on having in your dream kitchen without resorting to clutter?
It may also be more cost effective to choose a smaller number of larger cabinets than a lot of smaller ones.
Try to keep modifications to the stock cabinets to a minimum. Modifications to moulding, the addition of decorative materials and other such changes can be a real budget buster.
Have a look at our kitchen planners here on homify to help you achieve your dream kitchen.
Ensure that quality is at the top of your must-have list, and don’t be led astray by a cabinet that is beautiful on the outside, yet poorly made on the inside.
Choosing high-quality cabinets will make the remodelling project less costly in the end.
Of course functionality should be equally important as the beauty factor. Can they open and close easily? Can they store the appropriate amount of accessories?
If those cabinets you’re eyeing are beauty but no brains, keep looking…
Don’t overlook the various ways in which countertops can influence your kitchen-remodel budget, whether for better or worse.
Look carefully at the material you choose, since your choice will no doubt represent the largest cost. There are a number of less expensive materials that look and perform just as well as the most expensive materials on the market.
When choosing between the thousands of available colours, patterns and styles, take note of how the prices can fluctuate quite dramatically, and then shop accordingly.
Be sure to shop around as much as possible. The prices for the same countertop materials can vary widely from source to source.
Kitchen lighting is another big expense for the typical remodelling project. Luckily, though, there are various bright-idea ways in which we can save some money.
Yes, layered lighting is important, but think carefully about the number of fixtures you really need, and try to cut back where you can.
Look at a variety of different lighting models and options, and consider price, quality and overall value. Check all your options before taking out that credit card!
It’s the 21st century, which means energy-saving methods should be on everyone’s minds. Consider installing lighting fixtures that can protect the environment, which might also be kind to your budget.
LED lighting, for example, might cost more to buy/install, yet will definitely save you heaps more in the long run.
