The see-through house

The living area is minimal and cosy, which is undeniably a difficult balance to strike. The glass exterior allows natural light to flood in, creating a summery, cheerful ambience emphasised by the indoor plants and neutral colour scheme. Shades of damson and lilac are introduced in the form of cushions to add depth to the mainly white room. This has also been achieved with a combination of textures.

One feature in particular which stands out is the globe, taking centre stage atop the coffee table. It seems like a fitting metaphor for this house, which welcomes the outside world inside, and displays itself in a bold fashion to the world looking in.

If you want to discover similar projects, take a look at the following ideabook: Alfresco dining at its finest.