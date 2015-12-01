The British guide to a sexier home

What is sexy? Perhaps what expresses confidence and truth? One could also say it's things that engage our mind and senses, turning fantasies into reality and fanning the flames of romance. Now the question is: how do we translate sexiness into a home?

Well, beyond the bricks and mortar, it must feel and smell sexy, re-enact sensual dreams and adopt the elements of romance. Sometimes, practicality must be abandoned for the sake of sensuality but there is a fine line between creating a sexy British home and creating something which is kitsch.

For example, overcompensating with décor, colours and even toys might be a turn off. Hence, if you are a bachelor seeking for romance or a couple looking to reignite past glories, we decided to help you create a sexy atmosphere.

Come and step inside the guide to a sexy British home…