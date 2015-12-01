The British guide to a sexier home

What is sexy? Perhaps what expresses confidence and truth? One could also say it's things that engage our mind and senses, turning fantasies into reality and fanning the flames of romance. Now the question is: how do we translate sexiness into a home?
Well, beyond the bricks and mortar, it must feel and smell sexy, re-enact sensual dreams and adopt the elements of romance. Sometimes, practicality must be abandoned for the sake of sensuality but there is a fine line between creating a sexy British home and creating something which is kitsch.
For example, overcompensating with décor, colours and even toys might be a turn off. Hence, if you are a bachelor seeking for romance or a couple looking to reignite past glories, we decided to help you create a sexy atmosphere.
Come and step inside the guide to a sexy British home…
Is there anything more romantic than a bathtub for two in the glow of scented candles? ? For an extra touch of sexiness in your house, go for the old quip bigger is better. We are, of course, talking about the bathtub that should be big enough to accommodate company.
This is where practicality should be abandoned for the sake of romanticism. While a small bath might it be more functional, it does not share the same allure as a bathtub for two. It can transform into a romantic retreat inside your home.
If you don’t have a bath, then reconstruct your shower by placing a big shower head which can be tuned from slow dripping to steaming hot. There is an unexplained connection between opulence and sexiness, thus go for a luxurious bathroom to create a romantic and saucy atmosphere.
The sense of touch must be pleased in all the ways imaginable when creating a sexy atmosphere. What better way to satisfy it by dressing up your bed with soft and slippery satin sheets. However, it is important to consider the colour schemes of your sheets. As confidence is quite the aphrodisiac, rich and bold colours will denote assertiveness.
Satin sheets in deep green accents will translate into a creative sex-appeal for the bedroom, while red and purple hues speak of power, all sentiments necessary for a racy and sensual atmosphere. But be careful when you choose bold colours. They should be an extension of you, but going overboard might be counterproductive!
The seductive light of candles should be included when creating a romantic atmosphere. In film and life, the soft and warm flame dancing from a candlelight has always added an extra touch of sauciness. Perhaps, it’s the fact that everyone looks sensual under the glimmer of candles.
If you want to go the extra mile, you can cover the candles with lanterns or jars, allowing them to flicker within the glass partitions until the night comes to an end. Also, be imaginative with the use of candles. They can glow in the bedroom, twinkle in the bathroom behind the vapours of zesty water, or glow under the moonlight on the balcony in the midst of summer. If your house is made out of wood thought, a moderate use will be advisable!
Smell always had an impact on the sexual nature of human beings. Unlike popular belief, perfumes shouldn't be your first choice. There is a cloud of controversy that surrounds pheromone based scents that are included in perfumes and sexual arousal.
In fact, recent studies have shown the aphrodisiac qualities of natural smells such a cinnamon, vanilla, liquorice and basil! Instead of expensive eau de toilette bottles go for aromatherapy products which have a track record in arousing the nasal senses. A drop of the deep rose-like essence of Ylang-Ylang, can do wonders in the atmosphere of a house! You can also play with scented candles, which come in variety of natural odours.
In general people find it quite the aphrodisiac to watch themselves. Hence, the sensual, playful and teasing sensation of mirrors has always helped in sexing up an atmosphere. But, if you are a little bit shy place in strategic spots a few mirrors and start practising until you are confident enough to indulge the spirited games of voyeurism.
Place free standings mirror on the walls, or above a fireplace in the bedroom, which can be moved according to your appetites. And it is better if you avoid clichés, like a mirror on the ceiling. What you are trying to create is a sensual atmosphere and not a den of tackiness!
The importance of lighting in a sexy atmosphere cannot be overstated. In fact, light can have diverse effects on mood. For example, bright blue light is great for keeping you alert and productive, that’s why is mostly preferred in work environments. For a sexy environment though, you want low, soft and dimmed lighting.
For your bedroom, which is most likely the place that will gain most of the attention, walk away from large ceiling fixtures. Instead, use table lamps, floor lamps that can be moved and highlight the room with an indirect and dimmed soft glow. You can also install sconces on the walls for similar effects. Take your cue from hotel rooms, which have their lights designed to foster all kind of moods!
Creating a romantic atmosphere in your home will require some extra touches, very delicate but at the same time extremely effective. From changing your sheets to satin, to introducing mirrors in the bedroom, your house is a few steps away from simply becoming sexy.