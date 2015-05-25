When old & new combine

An L-shaped sofa occupies the corner, creating an inviting and cosy space to unwind after a long day. The sober colour palette is emphasised by the soft afternoon light which falls in patterns across the room, contributing to the calm mood which pervades throughout. The cream floor tiles in various sizes bring a fresh, summery vibe to the interior, and are a practical, low maintenance option when it comes to flooring. Altogether, the open plan space is a perfect mix of old and new, classic and modern, and we're sure the occupants will enjoy this timelessly elegant space for many years to come.

If you've enjoyed this project, why not take a look at the following ideabook: 1950s home goes modern.