When old & new combine

We've seen many extensions here on the homify platform, largely because they're becoming an extremely popular choice for those choosing to modernise their homes. Not satisfied with simply updating the décor and adding a fresh coat of paint to the walls, these days we want more floor space for flexible open plan living, as well as bigger kitchens for cooking and socialising. Today's project is a contemporary extension with classic interiors that meets all of the modern requirements. Roundhouse Architecture Ltd. transformed this quaint family home with an elegant, white extension that allowed for the dining and living area to lead off from the new kitchen.
We're greeted by an attractive stone cottage with a modern extension which has been sensitively integrated into the original design of the property. The classic white exterior is referred to by the white window sills and guttering, creating a consistent link between the new part of the home and the old. The well cared for front yard, complete with immaculately pruned greenery, is an indicator of the spotless and elegant interior we will find inside.
Here, we have a close up of the extension, with steps leading up to the front entrance. First impressions are everything, and this fresh looking exterior certainly does the house justice.
A tasteful combination of neutral shades, classical prints and rich timber cabinets create a refined look in this kitchen and dining area. With the kitchen island in the centre of the room, there is more space to move around and interact with family and guests. A more practical and sociable layout has been achieved thanks to the carefully considered design of the new extension.
We can gain an understanding of the sheer size of the extension from this angle, which shows us the kitchen, dining area and part of living area as well. A consistent theme runs throughout, creating an uninterrupted flow from one end of the extension to the other. Thanks to the numerous windows on each side, the interior is drenched in natural light that reflects off the white surfaces for maximum brightness. The glossy white island worktop is a great choice for giving the kitchen an extra lift as, thanks to its positioning, it is the focus of the room. The modern light fitting above perfectly complements the island, and adds a quirky twist to the largely classic design.
An L-shaped sofa occupies the corner, creating an inviting and cosy space to unwind after a long day. The sober colour palette is emphasised by the soft afternoon light which falls in patterns across the room, contributing to the calm mood which pervades throughout. The cream floor tiles in various sizes bring a fresh, summery vibe to the interior, and are a practical, low maintenance option when it comes to flooring. Altogether, the open plan space is a perfect mix of old and new, classic and modern, and we're sure the occupants will enjoy this timelessly elegant space for many years to come.
