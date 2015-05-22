5 bright ideas for grey living rooms

Depending on how you use it, and how you combine it with other tones, grey can have a variety of effects from stark and serious, to soft and shimmering. This living room from architects Wildblood Macdonald boasts recessed lighting in the ceiling coffers, as well as carefully dispersed light from spotlights and table lamps. Thanks to the soft and subtle glow throughout, the cosiness of the room isn't compromised by the cool colours of the furniture and upholstery.

