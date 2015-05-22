Your browser is out-of-date.

5 bright ideas for grey living rooms

Caitlin Hughes Caitlin Hughes
Fulham House by Peek Architecture., Alex Maguire Photography Alex Maguire Photography Modern living room
Grey is one of the most popular colours of 2015 when it comes to interior design. Now deemed elegant and sophisticated, when done properly, it can totally transform the look and feel of your living room. Whether you want to create a chic and minimal area for entertaining, or simply a stylish space to relax in during the evenings, grey is the colour of choice this year. Don't be afraid to use a colour that has, for too long, carried the stigma of being drab and dreary! Embrace a mixture of charcoals, taupe and silver for a contemporary look, and realise the potential of this often overlooked colour scheme. Here are some examples that will provide you with all the inspiration you need to get decorating:

It's all about texture

Fulham House by Peek Architecture., Alex Maguire Photography Alex Maguire Photography Modern living room
When using grey in the living room, you don't want the result to be a flat or drab looking room. This can easily be avoided if you use a variety of tones and textures, as demonstrated in this cool, contemporary lounge complete with a grey patchwork style rug. Paired with a leather studded chair, the room has a rugged edge which ensures this grey interior is anything but boring!

Minimalist chic

Canary Wharf Living Room Primrose Interiors Modern living room
This minimalist design from Primrose Interiors makes a big impact with a limited colour palette. Perfectly suited to the stylish and sophisticated area in which it is located, Canary Wharf, this living room is simple but beautiful. The white leather recliner chair and glossy white dining table shine against the muted shades of grey on the walls and blinds. The sober grey works to soften the stark white evident here, and the mixture of various tones helps to create a balanced look.

More than meets the eye

Living room Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern living room
This modern grey living room is the ultimate in luxury design. Not only do the mixed tones of light grey, charcoal and metallic silver create a stylish appearance, the real wow factor is in the details 'behind the scenes'. Holloways of Ludlow incorporated a sophisticated range of home technology systems into the design, including high quality speakers, under floor heating, and an electric blind system to name just a few features! This sophisticated space is packed with potential for a big party, or simply a chilled out night on the huge comfy couch. 

A modern shade

Living Room homify Modern living room
Although the dominant shade in this living room is, in fact, white, the grey sofa is a focal point with a strong visual presence. If you want to embrace the current trend for grey but don't want to commit to an entirely grey living room, making a grey sofa, table, or even fire place, the focal feature can add instant sophistication to the interior. To ensure the overall impression is modern and not dull, take some inspiration from this room and incorporate a burst of primary colours, contemporary lighting and pale timber flooring.

Grey doesn't have to be cold

Living Room Wildblood Macdonald Modern living room
Depending on how you use it, and how you combine it with other tones, grey can have a variety of effects from stark and serious, to soft and shimmering. This living room from architects Wildblood Macdonald boasts recessed lighting in the ceiling coffers, as well as carefully dispersed light from spotlights and table lamps. Thanks to the soft and subtle glow throughout, the cosiness of the room isn't compromised by the cool colours of the furniture and upholstery. 

For more ideas on how to bring your home up to date, check out these 6 tips for a lucrative renovation

From drab office to stylish apartment
How will you incorporate this colour trend in your living room? We look forward to hearing from you!

