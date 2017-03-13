British townhouse with a contemporary interior

Here on homify, we are so much more than just pretty pictures. We are about providing inspiration and advice regarding architectural structures and interior designs, as well as lifestyle tips and tricks which just about anybody can use back home.
Which brings us to today’s daily dose of inspiration (also known as homify 360°), where we scope out a modern townhouse which flaunts all the right touches: sleek designs, fab home furnishings, clean and cool colours, spacious layouts, you name it!
So, sit back, scroll at your own pace, and decide for yourself which features and touches you adore, which ones you would change, and which ones you would flat-out copy verbatim in your home.
Enjoy!
Even from the get-go, this townhouse seems bent on making us fall in love with it. Why else would it flaunt such neat trimmings, clean hues and just the right dose of lushness via the trees and shrubs?
Shall we see how the rear side compares to the front?
Quite the dramatic change, don’t you agree? Although the height and structure seem about right, the choice in colours, textures and materials seem to be from an entirely different townhouse altogether.
Which doesn’t mean that we are not appreciative of this look. As a matter of fact, few other materials flaunt the same raw appeal and delicious texture as exposed brick does.
Notice the cute little extension at the bottom, which presents a most modern look and style as opposed to the rest of the building – that is where we begin our interior exploration.
We have said it before, but it deserves repeating: we love open-plan layouts! Apart from saving space, they are also so superb in enhancing a social atmosphere by combining multiple rooms together.
And it’s not by chance that the most popular rooms to be grouped together in open-plan designs are kitchens, dining rooms and living areas, for these three know how to excel when it comes to socialising and entertaining.
Kudos to the interior designers for adding in a grape-hued touch via the dining chairs, making the dining area become that much more prominent in this neutral-toned palette.
A hop and a skip away is the kitchen, which provides quite the combination of functionality and visual style. Ample worktop surfaces means that even the most seasoned chef won’t have any trouble cooking up a storm here, while just about the entire wall seems to be covered in cabinetry – meaning no clutter in here!
Can’t you just imagine yourself sitting on those elegant stools, sipping tea and staring out at the sun-kissed terrace outside?
Directly behind the kitchen is where we find the living-room space of the open-plan layout, with an L-shaped sofa inviting us to take a plush seat.
Notice the fantastic shelving and cabinets against the walls, providing more than enough space for a range of accessories and trinkets – after all, personal touches are quite crucial in any interior space.
Just because we can (and seeing as we are so curious), we are sneaking a peak at the upstairs living area of the house, which seems to be the more formal space.
Here, the toned-down palette continues to amaze, while the choice in furnishings are a beautiful mix between modern and classic. But what we really love in here is the spots of colours popping out from select pieces like wall art, scatter cushions and other choice décor items, ensuring that the overall look of the room is far from clinical or dull.
