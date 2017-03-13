Luxury family home with a rustic interior

We all know the importance of space and how it can change not only our homes, but our lifestyles. After all, more legroom affords us the luxury of having more rooms (like perhaps a guest bedroom, a formal dining room or even a home office/study), not to mention more furniture and décor pieces.

Today’s homify 360° highlight not only brings us adequate space in terms of layout and functionality, but also provides a visual delight by combining two of the most popular home design styles: modern and traditional.

The professionals over at Feldman Architecture really showed what they are capable of with this fantastic project, as the end result is a stylish yet welcoming space that immediately makes one feel comfortable and at home – at least, that’s how it made us feel.

Decide for yourself…