Luxury family home with a rustic interior

We all know the importance of space and how it can change not only our homes, but our lifestyles. After all, more legroom affords us the luxury of having more rooms (like perhaps a guest bedroom, a formal dining room or even a home office/study), not to mention more furniture and décor pieces.
Today’s homify 360° highlight not only brings us adequate space in terms of layout and functionality, but also provides a visual delight by combining two of the most popular home design styles: modern and traditional.
The professionals over at Feldman Architecture really showed what they are capable of with this fantastic project, as the end result is a stylish yet welcoming space that immediately makes one feel comfortable and at home – at least, that’s how it made us feel.
Decide for yourself…
Night time just has a splendid effect on certain items, doesn’t it?
Even though this house is gorgeous from the get-go (the gabled roofs, the shaded porch, the paradise-like touches of the garden, etc.), we can’t deny that it becomes even more appealing due to the darkening background and lit-up interiors glowing through the windows.
Another time, another vantage point. Here at the back of the house, the black borders of the windows give a striking monochromatic beauty to the exterior. Teamed with a grey roof and a matching grey seating arrangement on the lovely patio, the effect is ultra chic!
The perfect location for some exterior socialising and relaxing without venturing too far from the interiors.
Inside, the kitchen treats us to a white-and-sandy colour palette, resulting in a soothing and restful look for the culinary space.
Gleaming modern appliances, recessed lighting and floating shelves all add the perfect touches to make any guest feel welcome (and inspire any cook) in here.
From this angle, we see the natural wooden floor that links up so well with the beige wooden décor for a gorgeous rustic style. Of course the large windows nearby, which ensure ample natural light, definitely has something to do with it.
To up the social ambience of the kitchen, an informal little dining space was added to the one corner.
Flaunting the ideal mixture between style and function, this space successfully continues the modern-meets-traditional look while welcoming us with charm.
For some R&R, we locate the main bedroom, which is a beautiful sanctuary decked out in soothing white and grey.
See how the gabled roof provides an elegant ceiling for a fairy tale look to this comfortable room.
For some “me” time, this cosy little retreat is the perfect space for getting lost in a good book, catching up with a friend, or just enjoying a cup of tea while taking in the fresh view outside.
Even the bathroom showcases a look of refinement. Look at this gorgeous washbasin, stylish accessories and elegant light fixtures – even something as simple as flossing will seem like a treat in here!
