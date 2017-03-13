Hidden places that should be cleaned

You might think you're something of a cleaning savant (Lord knows, we did), but prepare to be seriously schooled because there are a few places and items in your home that need regular cleaning, but might be getting overlooked.

We were shocked how many of these items we were regularly ignoring and can only imagine how horrified professional cleaners would be if they realised. So, to prevent you from feeling the same shame, we're going to tell you all about them in two handy articles.

From your kitchen to your bedroom, there will be a few things in each room you don't currently give much thought to, but that's all about to change!