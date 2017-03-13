How to add value to a home

Planning to sell your home at some point in the near future? Then you need to read these top tips for maximising the potential value of your property.
In the interest of full disclosure, it's worth pointing out now that some of these will require substantial financial investments on your part, but the rewards are absolutely worth it when countless pounds are added to the sale price of your home.
Estate agents know what home buyers are most commonly looking for (and are impressed by), so we focused on those attainable elements which really bump the price of a property.
Take a look at our first 10 ideas for maximising the profitability of your home and don't forget to check out part two!
Will a loft conversion cost you a significant amount? Of course, but when you consider it could add as much as two extra bedrooms and a bathroom, you know that growing families will be exceptionally interested in your home.
A converted loft can apparently add as much as 12.5% to the asking price of your house, so isn't it time to call in the builders?
What would you say if we told you that adding a conservatory to your home could increase it's value by 7%?
It's no joke, as home buyers are frequently looking at these sunny little spots as extra rooms they simply can't live without! Ideal as a dining room or extra living room, they're a popular addition that's here to stay.
We know converting a basement is no small undertaking, but when you learn you'll add £3 to the value of your home for every £1 spent, it's a no-brainer!
A games room, cinema space, or even a subterranean dining spot, would all be a fantastic addition that would make your home stand out in a sea of properties for sale.
This might sound like a controversial suggestion but there are homes throughout the UK that have garages just going to waste.
Hardly anybody puts their car in the garage anymore and it becomes a dumping ground for anything that can't fit in the house, so why not convert it into an extra living space?
It will offer much more value and appeal to a lot more buyers if you do!
Before you start changing your home to add value, really think about who will be the key buyer demographic.
If professionals are most likely to be interested in your home, then that small spare room going to waste could be a home office. Or if you're in a good school catchment area, try home staging a pretty kid's room.
It's all about appealing to the people that have the most to spend.
While a pretty front garden is a nice addition to any home, do you know what's more practical and sought after? Off road parking!
Whether you live in an urban location or somewhere more rural, never underestimate how much money potential buyers will spend on a house that offers private parking.
A neat driveway will instantly bump up your asking price!
First impressions are everything so, while it might require you to sacrifice a weekend, giving your home a fresh coat of paint will go a long way to increasing the value.
In fact, for a couple of hundred pounds for paint and tools, you could add as much as £5k to your asking price. The less buyers have to do, the more they'll pay!
It's no secret that improving the energy efficiency of your home will add value, but don't forget to choose in-keeping styles.
If your home had wooden windows to start with, replace them with wooden windows and so on. Cohesive home design in conjunction with energy efficiency will score you a much higher sale price, but negating aesthetics will see your profit plummet.
Nobody wants a character cottage with white uPVC windows!
If your front door has seen better days, give it a preen before you agree to any viewings.
A fresh coat of paint and some traditional hardware will instantly make people see your home as their home, so consider some heavy duty knobs and knockers, letterboxes and numbers.
As the first space viewers will step into, your hallway needs to feel light, bright and spacious, and nothing contributes to that more than a well-placed mirror.
It seems like such a simple trick but trust us, if people walk into a hallway that feels big and airy, they instantly want to see more!
