Making wooden furniture look better

Do you ever look at upcycled furniture projects and wonder if you should have a go? Well, you should!

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that the upcycling trend isn't going anywhere for a long time so, if you have a creative side, you should let it out to play and see how you can transform some outdated or boring pieces of existing furniture into something really pretty.

We've found some great upcycling inspiration to show you today and think you'll be unable to resist reaching for your sander and paint. Let us show you how to do it and what you could end up with!