What to know when selling a home

Skipping the estate agent route and selling your home on your own means pocketing the entire profit from the sale – quite tempting, right? On the other hand, bringing in a professional can add value in surprising ways, and you could even end up with more bang for your buck.

There is a tremendous value that a broker can bring as far as pricing, strategy, marketing, and negotiating are concerned. And remember that selling your own property is an emotional experience, which makes it easier to take negative feedback personally.

To make deciding on this easier, ask yourself a couple of questions to not only determine which route to follow, but to decipher whether or not you are, actually, ready to sell your house.