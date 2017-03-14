Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Hidden places that should be cleaned (part 2)

press profile homify press profile homify
Cocina de diseño atemporal, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Eclectic style kitchen White
Loading admin actions …

Here we are with part two of our forgotten cleaning spots guide and we have saved some real treats for you.

It goes without saying that unless you're a professional cleaner, you'll always miss a few spots, but we want to minimise how many you overlook by filling you in on some really surprising areas. 

If you're ready to have a gleaming bathroom and spotless belongings, let's get started!

17. Make-up organisers on vanity units

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark homify BathroomSinks
homify
homify

If you have a stand for your make-up brushes, you might be shocked at how much product runs into the bottom of it. A simple rinse once a week will keep it sanitary.

18. Around your plumbing items

Copper sink Design Republic Limited Industrial style bathroom
Design Republic Limited
Design Republic Limited

It's easy to think plug holes will be naturally clean (with all the soap that runs down there), but the channels can get really grimy! An old toothbrush will make light work of making your drains dazzling.

19. Your dryer's lint trap

Cocina de diseño atemporal, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Eclectic style kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

You probably already empty the lint trap regularly, but do you give it a proper clean? Get your vacuum cleaner in there to grab any stragglers at the bottom!

20. Everywhere in your car

Residência em Itaúna - MG, Beth Nejm Beth Nejm Modern garage/shed
Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm

How often do you actually dust, vacuum and clean your car? Be honest now. It's worth doing once a week to stay on top of it!

22. Technology screens

Stukk - Laptop Stand, Stukk Design Stukk Design Minimalist media room
Stukk Design
Stukk Design

So many tech items are touchscreen these days, but that leads to some seriously greasy and dirty belongings. Regularly go to town on your phone, computer and television screens to prevent slimy streaks appearing.

23. Toothbrush holders

Kinderbad Pastel, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Scandinavian style bathroom
Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

You clean your teeth, pop your toothbrush back in the holder and walk away, right? 

Well that could be leaving wet, bacteria-filled residue in the bottom, which you then grab the next time to brush your teeth! Rinse the holder regularly to ditch the dirt.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

23. Rubbish bins

1.5 litre tabletop bin, simplehuman simplehuman HouseholdStorage
simplehuman
simplehuman

Always give your rubbish bins a once over with an anti-bacterial wipe to ensure no nasties are lurking on the surface. 

A good rule of thumb is to do it whenever you change a bag, so you can clean, pop the wipe in the rubbish and throw everything away at once.

24. Shower curtains

Shower & Changing Rooms Oui3 International Limited Modern gym
Oui3 International Limited
Oui3 International Limited

Prone to mildew, did you know that you can pop your shower curtains in the washing machine to freshen them up? Easy, quick and so worth doing!

25. Bath mats

Sorema - Bath Fashion | Collection 2017, Sorema Sorema BathroomTextiles & accessories
Sorema
Sorema

Just as with shower curtains, bath mats can be popped in the washing machine and they really should be! All manner of damp-loving bacteria will quickly make a home there if you don't give it a rinse.

26. Bed valances

Master bed WN Interiors + WN Store Modern style bedroom
WN Interiors + WN Store
WN Interiors + WN Store

You may not sleep directly on your valance sheet, but it still needs a regular wash as dead skin cells, dust and pet hair will naturally gravitate towards it. 

homify hint: Own a couple so you can wash one while the other is in use.

27. Your toaster

Lucy Millers Kitchen Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen White miele,alno,microwave,toaster,hidden,secret,breakfast unit,diane berry
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

Your toaster needs a regular clean, inside and out. You might already be wiping the exterior shell but if left, old toast crumbs and dirt will quickly collect in the bottom and make it less efficient. 

A simple shake upside down normally does the trick.

28. Pet beds.

Balmoral large sofa in Rich Chocolate faux leather homify Living roomSofas & armchairs
homify
homify

Our furry friends are our pride and joy but wow, they do bring in some muck! 

Hair shedding, muddy paws and secret food stashing will all make their beds smelly, dirty and unhygienic, so always give them a vacuum and air them out when you can.

29. Make-up bags

Sophie Allport Hearts Collection Sophie Allport BathroomTextiles & accessories Textile Pink bathroom,wash,bag,heart,pink,romance,romantic,home,gift,make up,valentine,love
Sophie Allport
Sophie Allport

Girls, you know what we're talking about here. 

It doesn't matter how tightly you screw those lids on, foundation, mascara and bronzer always seems to fall out and pool in the bottom of your make-up bag, making for a very grimy collection of products. Grab a wipe and clean it out!

30. Throw pillows

Lambswool cushions homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify
homify

As with any textiles you lie on or cuddle with, throw pillows need a regular wash as they become clogged with dead skin cells and even absorb strong food odours. Who wants to flop onto the sofa and smell last week's curry? 

Give covers a wash in your machine and spritz your pads with fabric freshener.

31. The bottom of your shoes

'Welcome' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with mirror by Birex homify Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
homify
homify

Doormats make a valiant effort to get the mud and dirt off your shoes, but they can't catch everything. Unless you like a hallway that's full of crusty muck, put your shoes outside and give them a proper scrape with a wire brush. 

Leave them to dry properly first and it will flake off easily.

32. Light bulbs

B.LOFT lamps, B.loft B.loft Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting Copper/Bronze/Brass
B.loft

B.loft
B.loft
B.loft

The energy that your light bulbs give out acts as a natural dust magnet, so while you're giving your shades a quick going over with a lint roller, wipe your bulbs too. It will make a big difference!

If you missed part one of this handy guide, you can find it here: Hidden places that should be cleaned.

Luxury family home with a rustic interior
Which of these tips had you not thought of before?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks