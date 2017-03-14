New luxury home in Henley-on-Thames

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Henley-on-Thames, courtesy of Hayward Smart Architects. Commissioned to design a new house within the combined rear gardens of two adjacent properties, the professionals in charge decided to plan their design around a simple L-shaped form in order to maximise natural daylight into the living spaces, plus create a private courtyard terrace at the rear.
Of course in addition to functionality and comfort, a firm dose of style also had to be included in the final product – and it was, otherwise there’d be no project to share with you today!
Let’s take a look…
Now that’s a back garden! Perfectly trimmed grass, lush flowers and shrubs on the sides, sky-high trees in the background, lots of legroom for movement and with just the right amount of décor features to ensure character yet refrain from clutter – the perfect back garden paradise!
Notice how the fresh green lawn seems to spill forth from the house in the background. Speaking of which, let’s focus on the physical structure a bit.
From the front, it is as if we are viewing an entirely different structure – but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as we always welcome a stylish surprise here on homify.
The house is built in a local red brick with contrasting slate and metal standing seam roofs. Western red cedar in vertical slates have been used to adorn select surfaces of the façade, not only ensuring a warm and homey look for the house, but also mimicking the lushness of nature surrounding the house.
Heating for the inhabitants is ensured via two air-source heat pumps served by photovoltaic panels on the roof. And to further enhance the house’s commitment to “green living”, rainwater harvesting forms an integral part of the design.
We just couldn’t resist sneaking a close-up peak of the contrasting materials used on the façade: exposed brick and raw timber, both flaunting their own unique styles and looks, yet slightly drawn together via similar colour schemes of warm, earthy neutrals.
Although we are not privy to too much interior images of the house, we are fortunate enough to see what the modern bathroom looks like. Here, a minimalist-style look ensures a tranquil, subtle space which definitely enhances the room’s cleanliness factor.
Modern downlighters, crystal-clear windows and a generous mirror successfully take care of the interior illumination.
