New luxury home in Henley-on-Thames

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Henley-on-Thames, courtesy of Hayward Smart Architects. Commissioned to design a new house within the combined rear gardens of two adjacent properties, the professionals in charge decided to plan their design around a simple L-shaped form in order to maximise natural daylight into the living spaces, plus create a private courtyard terrace at the rear.

Of course in addition to functionality and comfort, a firm dose of style also had to be included in the final product – and it was, otherwise there’d be no project to share with you today!

Let’s take a look…