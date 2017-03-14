How to add value to a home (part 2)

We know you can't ever have enough information when it comes to making your home's value soar before selling, which is why we're back with part two of our fabulous guide to maximising sale prices.

Estate agents will agree that the more you can do to improve your home and make it appeal to a broad range of potential sellers, the better, and we've got some great ideas for you here.

Yes, you will have to spend some money, but the return you'll see could be the difference between you buying a similarly sized house or upscaling to something grander!