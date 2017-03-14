How to add value to a home (part 2)

We know you can't ever have enough information when it comes to making your home's value soar before selling, which is why we're back with part two of our fabulous guide to maximising sale prices.
Estate agents will agree that the more you can do to improve your home and make it appeal to a broad range of potential sellers, the better, and we've got some great ideas for you here.
Yes, you will have to spend some money, but the return you'll see could be the difference between you buying a similarly sized house or upscaling to something grander!
If you only have the time and budget to give one room in your home a makeover, make it the kitchen. This is a space that needs to be in full working order from the get go and potential buyers are always put off by old-fashioned spaces.
A simple IKEA installation in a neutral shade could be all it takes to see a few thousand pounds added to your asking price!
It's no secret that open-plan living is popular right now so, if you have some non-load bearing walls that could be simply knocked out, it's worth doing.
It will make your home look much larger, not to mention more contemporary, which means that potential buyers will be keen to make an offer.
If you have a little extra cash tucked away for home improvements, you have to consider upgrading the bathroom.
A simple white suite in a contemporary style will add instant appeal and some built-in storage will up the practicality no end, which is something families always look for in a new home.
Your home probably already has central heating, but if it doesn't, now is the time to have it fitted.
For around £2k you could see a £5k return. And think about it practically; would you be keen to buy a home that doesn't have any central heating? We didn't think so!
Don't waste money improving your bedrooms as they are what they are. Some soft furnishings and effective staging is all you need to give people an idea of what it would be like to sleep in there.
Add handy built-in storage wherever you can.
Wall niches and overhead spaces are perfect for this and the less furniture potential buyers think they'll have to buy, the better, as that money will instantly be added to an offer.
Practicality sells!
Having sliding doors at the back of your home, which open up to offer easy and pleasant transitions between garden and indoor spaces, are so popular.
They will also fill your home with light, which is always a key selling point. If you can't face adding an extension, simply think about replacing a standard window with some French doors.
If you apply for and are granted planning permission for an extension of any sort, that will be a valuable string to your home's bow.
Everybody wants to know they can expand and improve their home if they need to, so knowing they can even before purchasing will be a valuable commodity.
The last thing you want to do is commit to a builder that seems great but then costs more money than agreed for some rudimentary home improvements ahead of selling.
Ask around and see if friends and family can recommend anyone good and take their advice on board!
Speaking of builders, you need to make sure you account for the most basic equation of all; time versus cost.
Large building firms will get a job done more quickly, but attach an equivalent price tag, whereas smaller firms are often cheaper but take longer.
Which aspect is most important to you and do you have a deadline for your sale? It might be worth delaying putting your home on the market!
If you missed part one of this guide, you can find it here: How to add value to a home.