Building a pergola in the garden

The sun's out, which means only one thing; we're thinking ahead to summer and how we can get our gardens ready.
Plants and flowers are all well and good, but to really get the most from your outdoor space, you need to be thinking about al fresco dining and beautiful patios, which is why we wanted to show you today's fantastic terrace transformation. We're confident it will inspire you to create something similar.
A stunning wooden structure, the construction team that created this piece of beautiful outdoor architecture clearly had a great handle on how to offer all-weather outdoor enjoyment, so let's take a look and see if you would like your own version for summer!
With a well-laid patio already in place, the foundations for this project were ready to go and you can see from this picture that this is going to be one impressive terrace cover!
The chunky wooden structure has an organic, rustic look, which is perfect for this country home.
You might have thought a simple ready-made pergola would be a suitable option for your garden, but when you see how perfectly this structure goes together, you'll know bespoke joinery is the only way to go.
Every cut is so precise and it all looks fantastically sturdy!
Yes, this is a large structure, but don't you think it's been well designed to work with the rustic aesthetic of the house?
It's clearly going to offer the right amount of natural cover and the proportions look so good! It will bed in nicely as the wood ages.
Now, here's something exciting!
With a solid roof structure, there could have been a concern all the wonderful sunlight summer has to offer would be blocked out, but we now see that there's going to be some fabulous roof glazing.
That will make for a lovely connection to the house.
We just knew this roof glazing was going to look exceptional and here's the proof!
It makes the connection between the terrace cover and the house much more harmonious, whilst also preventing the structure looking like a large, open-fronted shed.
We knew from the first picture that we'd want a terrace just like this one, but now we see it finished, we're absolutely decided.
Offering shade when needed, a delightful dining spot, and a wonderfully appropriate rustic aesthetic, this is one terrace that we won't forget in a hurry!
