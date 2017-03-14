Building a pergola in the garden

The sun's out, which means only one thing; we're thinking ahead to summer and how we can get our gardens ready.

Plants and flowers are all well and good, but to really get the most from your outdoor space, you need to be thinking about al fresco dining and beautiful patios, which is why we wanted to show you today's fantastic terrace transformation. We're confident it will inspire you to create something similar.

A stunning wooden structure, the construction team that created this piece of beautiful outdoor architecture clearly had a great handle on how to offer all-weather outdoor enjoyment, so let's take a look and see if you would like your own version for summer!