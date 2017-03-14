Small family home in Gloucestershire

Today on homify 360°, we take a quick glance at charming metal-clad house which dates back to the 20th century. Situated on a hillside in Nailsworth amongst traditional stone buildings forming the western edge of the village, this little stunner provides its residence with prime views of the valley – you know what they say about ‘location’.
Courtesy of Austin Design Works, the house, which has undergone very little maintenance in the past, was carefully restored with timber frames and corrugated iron, especially at the front of the house to provide it with a spanking new look.
On the inside, insulation brought the house up to modern standards to fit in with the refreshed façade on the outside.
Shall we take a look?
A gleaming façade which stands out quite prominently among the stone-clad surfaces and lush natural touches of the background. As far as first impressions and kerb appeal go, we think it’s safe to say that this little gem deserves 10 out of 10!
Just because the exterior façade is worthy of a “wow” doesn’t mean that the work is over – and fortunately, the designers of this little abode knew that all too well.
Thus, a pale neutral-hued colour palette treats us to a clean and subtle vision on the inside, with light wooden floors, crisp white walls and soft-looking furnishings all making us feel most welcome.
And we especially love the fascinating high-pitched skylight directly above the study/office area, which helps ensure that a decent amount of natural light finds its way inside on a daily basis.
To ensure that the exterior surfaces are not the only pretty ones, the house has been beautifully decorated throughout the inside to provide spaces which are light, airy and cosy.
Here, in the open-plan layout which houses the living room, dining area, kitchen and home office, we can enjoy a feeling of lightness and spaciousness whilst still admiring the charm and character of the original house which consisted of timber and metal.
The interiors flaunt a slightly eclectic look in terms of furniture and décor; while some elements are decidedly modern (the L-shaped sofa, for example), others are definitely more rustic (such as the dining table and –chairs, all coated in a soft, honey-hued timber).
But regardless of which style dominates the spaces, it’s safe to say that the overall look is one of charm and elegance – and a perfect fit for those of us who prefer a more modest approach to stylish living.
