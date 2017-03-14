Small family home in Gloucestershire

Today on homify 360°, we take a quick glance at charming metal-clad house which dates back to the 20th century. Situated on a hillside in Nailsworth amongst traditional stone buildings forming the western edge of the village, this little stunner provides its residence with prime views of the valley – you know what they say about ‘location’.

Courtesy of Austin Design Works, the house, which has undergone very little maintenance in the past, was carefully restored with timber frames and corrugated iron, especially at the front of the house to provide it with a spanking new look.

On the inside, insulation brought the house up to modern standards to fit in with the refreshed façade on the outside.

Shall we take a look?