A First-Class Apartment Conversion

Pushing the envelope of apartment conversion is this outstanding project from the Netherlands. Located in the ancient Roman city of Maastricht, a historic post office has been completely reconfigured to accommodate 19 apartments.
A well-known landmark in the area, the red brick building is brimming with period charm and has been protected with a heritage listing by the local government. Converting a historic building of this nature is never easy, however, the project was in good hands with local firm Wiel Arets Architects in charge. Their thoughtful design has resulted in the old post office's unique architecture being retained and enhanced throughout each of the beautiful new apartments.
So without further introduction necessary, continue reading to see why this project gets our stamp of approval!
Pictured is the charming old post office after the building had been converted into apartments. It's perhaps surprising that the building looks as it does considering its long history, with all of its charming features in perfect condition. Originally constructed in 1915, the post office is an outstanding example of Dutch brick expressionism and stands as a much loved landmark of the city. As the building was so well loved, the conversion occurred with the up-most respect and appreciation for the old landmark.
Inside the apartments, an open-plan communal environment is formed by a combined kitchen, living and dining areas. White walls ,flooring and ceiling provide the space with a tangible brightness that looks simply incredible. Quality reigns supreme with a stylish vintage style dining table and chairs chosen. The introduced timber and rug underfoot brings warmth to the space and balances out the boldness of the white scheme.
Designed to maximise the sense of space and light, you'll notice the living spaces enjoy an amazing openness, which is emphasised by the original double height windows. Thanks to the windows, natural light washes throughout and illuminates every nook and cranny of the apartment.
The all-white scheme continues from the living spaces into one of the bedrooms found upstairs. Furnished simply, the décor of the bedroom is undoubtedly inspired by minimalist design, with every aspect reserved and well considered. The focus of the design remains upon the open nature of the room, with nothing distracting from this.
It seems that almost every room of every apartment contains a beautiful heritage feature. One of the most memorable for us is the wonderfully restored cast iron staircase. Oozing timeless elegance and class, it would be a magical experience walking up these stairs for the first time.
The Post Office building is formed of incredible interior architecture, which was why it was incredibly important for Wiel Arets Architects to ensure that every significant aspect of the building was retained and enhanced for the apartment conversion. Each apartment was coordinated around the architecture so that every new home could have a unique historical feature.
Admire the amazing height and angular form found in the hallway and living room inside one of the apartments. This beautiful and unique type design is a rare feature for any home and can't be imitated in new builds.
A select few apartments have been designed to incorporate sizeable rooftop terraces where the views of the historic old town can be enjoyed from an unbeatable perspective. The rooftop terraces have been furnished with the aim to create a multi-functional space where their owners and guests can spend time socialising, eating or simply relaxing in their perfect surroundings.
