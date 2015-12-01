A First-Class Apartment Conversion

Pushing the envelope of apartment conversion is this outstanding project from the Netherlands. Located in the ancient Roman city of Maastricht, a historic post office has been completely reconfigured to accommodate 19 apartments.

A well-known landmark in the area, the red brick building is brimming with period charm and has been protected with a heritage listing by the local government. Converting a historic building of this nature is never easy, however, the project was in good hands with local firm Wiel Arets Architects in charge. Their thoughtful design has resulted in the old post office's unique architecture being retained and enhanced throughout each of the beautiful new apartments.

So without further introduction necessary, continue reading to see why this project gets our stamp of approval!