The Secretly Glamorous Bungalow

Today we are taking a look at a new build that's uniquely tailored to the wishes and requirements of the future occupants. This family home was designed by architects Bielsko-Biala and expertly decorated by interior design company Abakon.
The exterior is fresh and modern and each room inside is packed with character and finished to the highest standard.
Let's take a closer look at the finished result…
Here we can see the elegant modern bungalow boasting crisp white walls and a slate roof, complete with well-integrated skylights.
The contemporary design displays interesting architectural solutions as well as functional features and stylish finishes. A quaint veranda at the front of the property and al fresco dining area leading off from the sliding patio doors makes this the perfect home for entertaining in the summer.
Another positive about this new build is that environmentally-friendly materials, such as baked clay, have been used. This lightweight, moisture-resistant material is a practical option on every level. It also has insulating properties and is easy to transport due to being so lightweight.
All in all the total area of the building is about 150sqm. The interior consists of four bedrooms, a living room combined with dining area and kitchen, as well as two bathrooms, two dressing rooms, WC and a winter garden.
There is also a laundry room, garage, boiler room and utility room. All interiors are decorated in a modern and functional manner but are also elegantly stylish, as evidenced here.
The living room is dominated by a large, L-shaped leather sofa in grey, which stands out against the immaculate white walls and modern coffee table.
Grey is an increasingly popular choice when it comes to interior design, particularly in the living room, as it creates a modern and sophisticated look that is sure to withstand the test of time.
The kitchen is spacious and well-equipped with all the necessary mod cons. The open plan design also means that it's easy to move between the dining and cooking areas, interacting with guests whilst you watch over the dinner or keep an eye on the kids as they do their homework at the table.
The combination of white, black and beige is a very elegant arrangement, complemented by the modern chandeliers and silver home accessories.
The master bedroom has a distinctive and eclectic look with a white, violet and deep purple colour scheme. The arrangement is dominated by the king size bed, complete with a tall, quilted headboard.
The headboard is placed up against a mirror, which occupies the entire back wall—an unusual feature that demonstrates the creativity of the occupant. As in the kitchen, the bedroom also boasts crystal chandeliers, adding an extra touch of glamour to the design.
Last but certainly not least is the bedroom. The most eye-catching feature is the large, rounded bathtub with a modern, streamlined design.
A shining silver chandelier and floral glass stencils give the room a feminine look, which is balanced out by the more serious and muted grey of the feature wall.
