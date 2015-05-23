5 impressive glass staircases

Whilst this ostentatious interior not be everyone's idea of their dream home, nor may it be within your budget, but the glass staircase in this grand living space packs a visual punch that is hard to deny. Wrapping around a giant, double-height fish tank full of tropical fish and coral, the staircase blends in with this feature, almost becoming one with the tank itself. The transparency of the tinted stairs, as well as the glass balustrades, ensures a view of the aquatic focal point is ever present. The stairs cantilever from the single outer stringer so as not to interfere with the tank, and radiate in an aqua colour matching the tropical scene inside. Designed by Diapo, in a home by Julian Hunter Architects, this spiralling, central staircase and fish tank are sure to be the key design feature of an undeniably extravagant home. To get a better understanding of this project, click here.