Facts about home energy-efficiency

It’s the 21st century, which means much more than enjoying advanced technology – it also means the increasing need to do what we can to conserve energy. And even though little things like recycling or using LEDs are already praise-worthy, are you aware of all the things you can be doing to live an energy-efficient life?

Even more important: do you know which energy savers are actually doing the environment a lot of good, and which, due to lack of knowledge, are only costing you money?

Let’s bust some energy efficiency myths!