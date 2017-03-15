Luxury open-plan kitchen in Manchester

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from the portfolio of professional kitchen planners in Manchester, Diane Berry Kitchens. Tasked with the challenge of delivering an open-plan space consisting of a culinary area, dining room and a lounge with a TV, these experts set about to prove their worth.
The end result? All of the aforementioned elements delivered in a modern style, complete with double doors which lead to the adjoining rooms, as well as two sets of bi-fold doors which open up on the charming terrace and garden at the back of the house.
Let’s take a look at some visual representation.
We just love it when a house opens up to the outdoors like this one does, regardless of whether it’s at the front, the back or on the side. And what we love even more is how this house, once those bi-fold doors are swung open, becomes one with the spacious terrace and garden outside, resulting in a supreme socialising area.
But let’s see what it looks like on the inside…
This luxury kitchen really stuns us, not only with its super modern/minimalist look, but also its various hues of greys.
Ample storage space is guaranteed via the cabinetry in the background, meaning this is one kitchen that will never end up in a cluttered mess. And for informal dining (or working or just relaxing), two eye-catching bar stools are placed at the unique island.
Shifting our perspective ever so slightly, we can take in the whole open-plan layout. Notice the lounge area in the background, which simultaneously continues the grey colour palette while also injecting subtle hints of cool blues into the space.
And it’s clear that the designers also firmly committed to keeping the illumination levels of these interiors as high as possible via the downlighters, pendants, glass doors and skylights.
We close off our tour with a look at the dining area’s point of view, and how diners here can effortlessly enjoy a view of the kitchen, living room and the great garden outside.
To help separate this space in the open-plan layout, the dining area resorted to a slightly warmer look via its brown hues and wooden furniture.
Quite the stylish, practical and simply amazing space to share with friends and family, don’t you agree?
Planning a dinner party? Have a look at these: Sour tasting dining room fails you MUST always avoid.