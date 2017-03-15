Luxury open-plan kitchen in Manchester

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from the portfolio of professional kitchen planners in Manchester, Diane Berry Kitchens. Tasked with the challenge of delivering an open-plan space consisting of a culinary area, dining room and a lounge with a TV, these experts set about to prove their worth.

The end result? All of the aforementioned elements delivered in a modern style, complete with double doors which lead to the adjoining rooms, as well as two sets of bi-fold doors which open up on the charming terrace and garden at the back of the house.

Let’s take a look at some visual representation.