Double-storey extension in West Drayton

When the professionals over at The Market Design & Build were asked to provide a family home in West Drayton with more space, they set about to combine style and function in an eye-catching way.
The end result of their project saw the house receive a fantastic double-storey extension, complete with new pitched roofing and pebble dashing.
And just what transpired on the inside of that new extension? A beautiful open-plan layout consisting of a kitchen and living space, affording the family not only extra legroom, but also extra functionality to enhance their lifestyle.
Let’s check it out!
The unique shape of this extension meant that the professionals in charge had to be prepared from the outset, ensuring the new structure perfectly matched the existing property and blended in with the surrounding homes.
In addition, the pitched roofing of this extension also posed a challenge; however, the experts were able to get this installed quickly and efficiently thanks to their previous experience with unique roofing styles.
On the external walls of the property, the family requested a pebble dashed finish that would match the existing style of their home and fit the neighbouring properties. We think it’s safe to say that the finished project looks absolutely stunning thanks to its exceptionally high-quality finish!
On the inside of the new extension, a contemporary kitchen was installed that features a large American-style fridge freezer, as well as a breakfast bar island to really help make this space the focal room of the house.
The experts also helped to complete all the necessary wiring, plumbing, skimming and dry lining.
To truly add that touch of quality to the room, The Market Design & Build also added a beautiful set of bi-folding doors to allow more natural light indoors and make the space feel even larger.
Notice how striking this image is, showing just how much more spacious the kitchen becomes once those doors are swung open.
We all know the importance of a home’s heart – it’s not only a space where we cook, because when laid out and styled up correctly, a kitchen can perform the function of a working room, dining space, socialising hot spot, etc.
And let’s not forget its commitment to functionality, which means any designer worth their salt will be firmly committed to including adequate cabinetry, ample worktop surfaces, sufficient legroom and stylish finishes (such as the faucets, drawer knobs, flooring surfaces, etc.).
