Double-storey extension in West Drayton

When the professionals over at The Market Design & Build were asked to provide a family home in West Drayton with more space, they set about to combine style and function in an eye-catching way.

The end result of their project saw the house receive a fantastic double-storey extension, complete with new pitched roofing and pebble dashing.

And just what transpired on the inside of that new extension? A beautiful open-plan layout consisting of a kitchen and living space, affording the family not only extra legroom, but also extra functionality to enhance their lifestyle.

Let’s check it out!