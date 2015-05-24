A fresh take on a traditional home

Today we're taking a look at a modern kitchen extension that embraces the current trend for minimalist, white interiors. Every element of the design, from the way it interacts with the original house, to the worktops and appliances, has been finished to the highest standard by Trevor Lahiff Architects. TLA pride themselves on creating 'thoroughly resolved bespoke environments'. Let's take a closer look at what they've achieved with this particular project…
As you can see, the traditional brick home has been extended, and the new addition blends seamlessly with the pre-existing building. The front exterior wall is made predominantly from glass: the modern bi-folding doors retract back to allow the garden and kitchen to merge into one open space. Floor to ceiling glass windows also dominate the wall to the right hand side, allowing natural light to stream in to every corner of the kitchen extension.
From this position, we can appreciate how every inch of space has been utilised, and how every opportunity to maximise light has been fully embraced. Skylights have been added to brighten up the kitchen, as well as providing the chance to watch the stars as you cook!
The design of the kitchen has created a recessed area between the exterior of the extension and the wall, almost like a side return. At the end of the external corridor, however, is another window. This furthers the impression that the courtyard and kitchen are one, without compromising on the practicalities; after all, though the idea of cooking outside is certainly pleasant, English summer's aren't known for being all that reliable!
As you've probably noticed, white kitchens have a huge appeal right now, and can be seen in all sorts of homes from country mansions to modern city pads. Their allure is easy to understand: they can transform a space from dark and dingy to bright and fresh, and make a room appear instantly bigger and more inviting without any structural changes required. Not only that, but white kitchens fit well with modern, minimalist, country or vintage style designs. In this instance, the occupants wanted a sleek and minimalist kitchen. Both practical and elegant, the finished result packs a visual punch, without being overbearing.
A marble bench top and simple white stools pair up to create a super chic spot for breakfast or brunch. Thanks to the design, the space is also more sociable as it can be accessed from all sides. The island has an integrated storage system and electrical sockets, so you can work on your laptop or charge your phone as you grab a bite to eat.
With no bulky or unsightly fixtures, the cooking area is as sleek and refined as the rest of the kitchen. The silver worktop with integrated hob and overhead extractor complement the stainless steel appliances that can be seen in the previous image. A particularly interesting feature is the mirrored wall behind the cooker, which makes the room look twice the size!
