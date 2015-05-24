A fresh take on a traditional home

From this position, we can appreciate how every inch of space has been utilised, and how every opportunity to maximise light has been fully embraced. Skylights have been added to brighten up the kitchen, as well as providing the chance to watch the stars as you cook!

The design of the kitchen has created a recessed area between the exterior of the extension and the wall, almost like a side return. At the end of the external corridor, however, is another window. This furthers the impression that the courtyard and kitchen are one, without compromising on the practicalities; after all, though the idea of cooking outside is certainly pleasant, English summer's aren't known for being all that reliable!