Top 5 Projects of the Week: Modernising a Small 1920s Semi-Detached Home to The House With Two Lives

We're having a great time showing you the possibilities that traditional properties offer, in terms if renovations, but more than that, it's great to see what the UK has to offer in terms of regional architectural genius!
This week's Top 10 saw us turning our attention to the beautiful landscapes of Scotland, in a bid to show you how rural and urban builds can offer inspiration for stylish location-appropriate homes. We also took you back to the 1920s with a fantastic modernisation project, showed you how to maximise your garden privacy without compromising on style and flew you off to Spain for a look at a beautiful house with a blended façade.
Give yourself a hand, as here are the week's Top 5 projects that you chose and we think you have great taste!
Our most-read article this week is a non-mover, so you are clearly finding a great deal of inspiration in this amazing transformation from the team at Paul Wiggins Architects.
With a classic 1920s frontage, you would be forgiven for thinking that this house wouldn’t hold any surprises, inside or at the back, but oh how wrong you would be! In fact, it has been transformed so dramatically, that you will be totally shocked!
Originally a three bedroom and one bathroom property, the house has been transformed into a five bed, three bath luxury home, complete with usable basement. The original garage was kept and converted into a self-contained motorbike zone, while the basement has become an amazing gymnasium and wine cellar.
Your second favourite article of the week was our second installment of the projects that we have found most interesting and exciting during the week. We give you a quick look at our favourite new professional projects to have been added to our site this week, which includes an inspiring new build, contemporary country garden extensions and renovations.
We can see some great New Year projects being planned already!
Continuing our Top 10 series, we brought you our list of the 10 most beautiful homes in Scotland. What makes a beautiful house? It’s all very subjective, isn’t it? We looked for houses that have style, character and the perfect relationship with their surroundings. They don’t have to be colossal in size or over the top with details; they just have to have that certain and indescribable ’something’ that makes us want to take a closer look and get inside.
You loved our trip to the Highlands and it was our third most viewed article this week!
Your garden border can be the difference between a gorgeous outdoor area that you feel safe and enclosed in, or an outdoor space that leaves you feeling exposed and uncomfortable. Regardless of what style of garden you have opted for, or the age of your home, there will be a perfect garden border option for you, so you all opted to take a look at some of our favourites and see if any might work with your design ethos and needs.
Filled with great ideas for finishing your garden space to perfection, our garden privacy article was your fourth favourite of the week!
They say life imitates art and art imitates life and the restoration project we brought to you from Spain really validates this expression, with life imitating the Greek mythology symbol of the Phoenix. For those who are unaware, the Phoenix was an exuberant bird of red and gold feathers, which was reborn from its own ashes as an eternal symbol of hope. Much like the myth, a beautiful modern home rose from the crumbling ruins…
You all loved the juxtaposition of old and new building materials and styles and kept coming back for another look, making this our fifth most popular article!