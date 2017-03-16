​10 things your neighbours do that drive you crazy

Did you know that approximately one-fifth of Brits often find themselves arguing with their neighbours over annoying habits that drive them up the walls? A recent online survey discovered that 33% said they were becoming increasingly frustrated about what goes on next door.

Ironically, a giant 94% were unwilling to admit that their own behaviour could, in fact, be driving their neighbours nuts as well!

So, how do you discover the most annoying habits of neighbours? And how do you avoid becoming an annoying neighbour yourself? By scrolling down, of course…