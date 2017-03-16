​10 things your neighbours do that drive you crazy

Did you know that approximately one-fifth of Brits often find themselves arguing with their neighbours over annoying habits that drive them up the walls? A recent online survey discovered that 33% said they were becoming increasingly frustrated about what goes on next door.
Ironically, a giant 94% were unwilling to admit that their own behaviour could, in fact, be driving their neighbours nuts as well!
So, how do you discover the most annoying habits of neighbours? And how do you avoid becoming an annoying neighbour yourself? By scrolling down, of course…
Apparently a lot of people like to announce to their neighbours, quite noisily, what time they come home and what arguments they get into with their families!
Who hasn’t been through this one and had to wait for ages until, finally, someone decides to move their car? Most people avoid confrontation in this situation by loudly beeping their horns!
As everyone has designated spaces to park, this one is, quite frankly, always unacceptable. Even worse is when they don't direct a guest of theirs to park elsewhere!
How rude! We all know that rubbish belongs in the bin.
You would never even dream of doing the same to them… would you?
You don't wish to hear their tastes in music or TV programmes. Ever. You've even started to look into soundproofing methods in an attempt to minimise noise.
Come on, people! We all know the importance of increasing a neighbourhood’s kerb appeal. Besides, nobody wants to live next door to a house which looks neglected, unsightly and, quite frankly, haunted.
Not that you have anything against pets, but allowing a dog to bark and bark (and then bark some more) will irritate anyone sooner or later! Some might even see that as a deliberate act…
Again, a bit of peace and quiet once in a while is all you ever ask for.
It’s probably okay to be doing this once in a while to help out another (and show them what a good neighbour you can be), but frequent knocks on your door from the delivery man grates on you.
Nobody should have to shield their eyes while walking down their own street. Plus, it makes one wonder what the inside of their home looks like, right?
