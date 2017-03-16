Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 things your neighbours do that drive you crazy

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Templewood Avenue, NW3, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Classic style houses
Did you know that approximately one-fifth of Brits often find themselves arguing with their neighbours over annoying habits that drive them up the walls? A recent online survey discovered that 33% said they were becoming increasingly frustrated about what goes on next door. 

Ironically, a giant 94% were unwilling to admit that their own behaviour could, in fact, be driving their neighbours nuts as well!  

So, how do you discover the most annoying habits of neighbours? And how do you avoid becoming an annoying neighbour yourself? By scrolling down, of course…

1. Slamming doors and arguing loudly (31%)

Whitton Drive, GK Architects Ltd GK Architects Ltd Terrace house
Apparently a lot of people like to announce to their neighbours, quite noisily, what time they come home and what arguments they get into with their families!

2. Blocking the driveway (29%)

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura Modern houses Wood
Who hasn’t been through this one and had to wait for ages until, finally, someone decides to move their car? Most people avoid confrontation in this situation by loudly beeping their horns!

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.

3. Parking in your space (24%)

Exterior - Before and After Side dormer A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern houses
As everyone has designated spaces to park, this one is, quite frankly, always unacceptable. Even worse is when they don't direct a guest of theirs to park elsewhere!

4. Leaving rubbish outside your house (23%)

The Cube Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
How rude! We all know that rubbish belongs in the bin. 

You would never even dream of doing the same to them… would you?

5. Playing their music/TV too loud (22%)

Basement Cinema Wilkinson Beven Design Eclectic style media room
You don't wish to hear their tastes in music or TV programmes. Ever. You've even started to look into soundproofing methods in an attempt to minimise noise.

6. Neglecting the general upkeep of their house (21%)

Floreat Residence Moda Interiors Modern houses
Come on, people! We all know the importance of increasing a neighbourhood’s kerb appeal. Besides, nobody wants to live next door to a house which looks neglected, unsightly and, quite frankly, haunted.

7. Allowing their pets to make lots of noise (17%)

homify Country style windows & doors
Not that you have anything against pets, but allowing a dog to bark and bark (and then bark some more) will irritate anyone sooner or later! Some might even see that as a deliberate act…

8. Having loud and noisy kids (17%)

Sítio P.P.N.R, Bellini Arquitetura e Design Bellini Arquitetura e Design Modern garden
Again, a bit of peace and quiet once in a while is all you ever ask for.

9. Having to constantly take in their parcels because they’re not home (16%)

Templewood Avenue, NW3, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Classic style houses
It’s probably okay to be doing this once in a while to help out another (and show them what a good neighbour you can be), but frequent knocks on your door from the delivery man grates on you.

10. Not cleaning up their pet’s poo (15%)

Álbum fotográfico de casa em Ovar, ARKHY PHOTO ARKHY PHOTO Modern houses
Nobody should have to shield their eyes while walking down their own street. Plus, it makes one wonder what the inside of their home looks like, right? 

In the spirit of being a better neighbour, let’s have a look at Questions to avoid when you visit someone’s home.

Do you agree? What would you add to the list?

