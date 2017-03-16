​The Queens Park kitchen extension

When homeowners of a family home in Queens Park, London, contacted the professionals over at Studio 29 Architects Ltd asking for a house extension, the experts in charge didn’t waver for a single second. Enlarging existing spaces via style and beauty is, after all, what they do!
In addition to creating more space, the new extension would also introduce a big dining area off the kitchen to enhance family get-togethers and weekend socialising. And although more natural light and views of the back garden were important, the clients made it very clear that they did not want “a glass box”.
So, what did they end up with? Let’s take a look…
Ah, the beauty of brick! The new addition flaunts its delightful look via richly textured brick and blends in with the rest of the existing structure most perfectly.
French timber doors allow the house to open up splendidly onto the outdoors, while also bringing in lots of natural light – yet, the extension does not present the sleek and glassy look which the owners wanted to avoid at all costs.
Inside the walls are painted a light terracotta shade to reflect the clients' love of colour. In addition to the skylights, a round-shaped window also brings in more light, as well as a touch of quirkiness.
Hand-made glass pendants are hung at random lengths to add style and interest to the interior space – perfect for creating an intimate light above the big dining table which fulfils the clients’ brief of no unflattering downlighters.
Sharing its open-plan layout with the new dining area is the kitchen, located only a few feet to the back of the extension. Decked out in light, honey-toned timber, the kitchen offers up a look which is quite charming and homey – a style which fits the exterior brick-clad look of the façade like a glove.
And we just love the cool blue of the floor, which contrasts quite strikingly with the freshness of the walls!
We close off our quick tour with a look at the new extension from outside, and how it fits in with the existing house. Notice how both the new- and old volumes have slightly pitched roofs for consistency which, together with the brick, makes it look as if this extension has been there all along!
