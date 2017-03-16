​The Queens Park kitchen extension

When homeowners of a family home in Queens Park, London, contacted the professionals over at Studio 29 Architects Ltd asking for a house extension, the experts in charge didn’t waver for a single second. Enlarging existing spaces via style and beauty is, after all, what they do!

In addition to creating more space, the new extension would also introduce a big dining area off the kitchen to enhance family get-togethers and weekend socialising. And although more natural light and views of the back garden were important, the clients made it very clear that they did not want “a glass box”.

So, what did they end up with? Let’s take a look…