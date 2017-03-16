​A winter-friendly wooden house in France

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from professional homes builders NAMAS in Almere, Netherlands. Decked out in a light-look (yet high-quality) wood, this house is situated at an altitude of about 1,300 metres – quite the location, don’t you agree? Made from top-quality and eco-friendly materials, this house makes for the perfect getaway spot during harsh winters, as it’s extremely well insulated.

Even though temperatures in this region can go down to about -20 °C, this timber-clad cabin is heated with a simple 7 KiloWatt log burner, and uses 6 m³ of wood per year.

Sounds quite promising, but we know that visual representation is needed to convince you, so let’s scroll on…