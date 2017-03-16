Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​A winter-friendly wooden house in France

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
"Flo and Eric" house: modern and well insulated, Namas Namas Modern houses Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from professional homes builders NAMAS in Almere, Netherlands. Decked out in a light-look (yet high-quality) wood, this house is situated at an altitude of about 1,300 metres – quite the location, don’t you agree? Made from top-quality and eco-friendly materials, this house makes for the perfect getaway spot during harsh winters, as it’s extremely well insulated. 

Even though temperatures in this region can go down to about -20 °C, this timber-clad cabin is heated with a simple 7 KiloWatt log burner, and uses 6 m³ of wood per year. 

Sounds quite promising, but we know that visual representation is needed to convince you, so let’s scroll on…

The wooden look

Beautiful Design Wooden House Namas Modern houses Solid Wood Wood effect wooden house,timber house,prefabricated house,modern homes,architecture,eco-friendly
Namas

Beautiful Design Wooden House

Namas
Namas
Namas

Quite the charming look from outside, right? Flaunting a modern-meets-rustic vibe, this one-level structure seems to have quite the elongated layout. Plus, it comes with a vast wooden terrace, which means plenty of opportunity for exterior socialising, entertaining and relaxing (when the weather allows for it, of course)! 

Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

Pretty (and) functional

One Floor Living House Namas Modern houses Solid Wood Wood effect wooden house,timber house,prefabricated house,modern architecture
Namas

One Floor Living House

Namas
Namas
Namas

There is just something so striking about wooden panels and how they can add a look of charm and style to any space. But of course a pretty house will only get you so far – it has to be functional as well!

Fortunately, all NAMAS’ houses are well insulated and built with top-quality materials that meet EU regulations.

The cosy interiors

Interior of a Wooden House Namas Rustic style living room Solid Wood Wood effect interior,wooden house,wooden shelf,fireplace
Namas

Interior of a Wooden House

Namas
Namas
Namas

The exquisite charm of the wood continues on the inside, where it adorns the walls and select pieces of furniture/décor items. Although we are not privy to many indoor images, we can say that this particular house seems to have a warm and inviting look on the inside.

How cosy is this living room? A wood-burning oven, a plush sofa, and ample space for walking and moving, not to mention relaxing!

The floor plan

Floor Plan Namas floor plan,design,container house
Namas

Floor Plan

Namas
Namas
Namas

Consisting of only a ground floor, this wooden house stretches out to about 132 m² of floor space. And with three bedrooms, an office area, two bathrooms, and spacious kitchen that’s connected to the open-plan living room, this house presents some serious space and style, making it the perfect structure for both permanent living and a getaway spot. 

Now for something completely different… check out A dream home with the latest technology.

​The Queens Park kitchen extension
We love it, but can’t speak for everyone. Tell us what you think of this wooden house.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks