​A winter-friendly wooden house in France

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from professional homes builders NAMAS in Almere, Netherlands. Decked out in a light-look (yet high-quality) wood, this house is situated at an altitude of about 1,300 metres – quite the location, don’t you agree? Made from top-quality and eco-friendly materials, this house makes for the perfect getaway spot during harsh winters, as it’s extremely well insulated.
Even though temperatures in this region can go down to about -20 °C, this timber-clad cabin is heated with a simple 7 KiloWatt log burner, and uses 6 m³ of wood per year.
Sounds quite promising, but we know that visual representation is needed to convince you, so let’s scroll on…
Quite the charming look from outside, right? Flaunting a modern-meets-rustic vibe, this one-level structure seems to have quite the elongated layout. Plus, it comes with a vast wooden terrace, which means plenty of opportunity for exterior socialising, entertaining and relaxing (when the weather allows for it, of course)!
There is just something so striking about wooden panels and how they can add a look of charm and style to any space. But of course a pretty house will only get you so far – it has to be functional as well!
Fortunately, all NAMAS’ houses are well insulated and built with top-quality materials that meet EU regulations.
The exquisite charm of the wood continues on the inside, where it adorns the walls and select pieces of furniture/décor items. Although we are not privy to many indoor images, we can say that this particular house seems to have a warm and inviting look on the inside.
How cosy is this living room? A wood-burning oven, a plush sofa, and ample space for walking and moving, not to mention relaxing!
Consisting of only a ground floor, this wooden house stretches out to about 132 m² of floor space. And with three bedrooms, an office area, two bathrooms, and spacious kitchen that’s connected to the open-plan living room, this house presents some serious space and style, making it the perfect structure for both permanent living and a getaway spot.
