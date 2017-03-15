Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A paved patio gets a gorgeous green injection!

press profile homify press profile homify
Moderne leeftuin in de stad Groningen, Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen Modern garden Wood
Loading admin actions …

Having a garden is such a bonus, but if you just pave your paradise and leave it to rot, what's the point? There's nothing sadder than an outdoor spot that could be really special, being left as a concrete monument, which is why toady's project will be all the inspiration you need to get outside and do something better! A sad little patio has been expertly transformed into a luscious slice of outdoor space by a team of gardeners that clearly love what they do and we know that if you've been thinking of pulling up your patio slabs in favour of something more natural, this will be the final push that you need!

Before: sad and bare.

Moderne leeftuin in de stad Groningen, Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen Modern garden Wood
Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen

Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen
Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen
Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen

Well, there isn't much to like about this so-called garden, is there? A slither of dry grass, mouldy fence panels and endless boring paving slabs just look sad and dull, which in turn, makes the house look a little lacklustre. What a shame!

After: a perfect paradise!

Moderne leeftuin in de stad Groningen, Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen Modern garden
Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen

Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen
Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen
Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen

What a phenomenal difference! Lashings of bursting borders, a pretty pergola, luscious grass and new fencing has changed the landscape here beyond recognition. What we really like is that even though there is still some paving in place, it's totally new and so much more interesting!

After: a fabulous façade.

Moderne leeftuin in de stad Groningen, Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen Modern garden
Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen

Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen
Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen
Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen

Just look at how this newly installed garden has impacted on how pretty the house itself looks! This now has the look and feel of a gorgeous family-friendly space and it really makes you want to spend time out here! perfect.

After: evolving borders.

Moderne leeftuin in de stad Groningen, Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen Modern garden Black
Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen

Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen
Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen
Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen

What a great addition the wire growing frame is! it means that as the climbers grow, a gorgeous green arbour area will be created to support the handy awning which is already in place. It was such a lovely idea to dedicate some space to a well-nourished lawn as well, as it really ties everything together.

After: pull up a chair.

Moderne leeftuin in de stad Groningen, Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen

Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen
Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen
Van Dijk Tuinen Groningen

Maintaining a small patio area has allowed for super little seating set-up to be created and we have to say that we love the wooden furniture! Highlighting the pretty new fencing perfectly, the bench design is a social touch that means this garden will definitely be enjoyed regularly!

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Simple and affordable patio ideas.

Facts about home energy-efficiency
Do you love how much prettier this garden became?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks