A paved patio gets a gorgeous green injection!

Having a garden is such a bonus, but if you just pave your paradise and leave it to rot, what's the point? There's nothing sadder than an outdoor spot that could be really special, being left as a concrete monument, which is why toady's project will be all the inspiration you need to get outside and do something better! A sad little patio has been expertly transformed into a luscious slice of outdoor space by a team of gardeners that clearly love what they do and we know that if you've been thinking of pulling up your patio slabs in favour of something more natural, this will be the final push that you need!
Well, there isn't much to like about this so-called garden, is there? A slither of dry grass, mouldy fence panels and endless boring paving slabs just look sad and dull, which in turn, makes the house look a little lacklustre. What a shame!
What a phenomenal difference! Lashings of bursting borders, a pretty pergola, luscious grass and new fencing has changed the landscape here beyond recognition. What we really like is that even though there is still some paving in place, it's totally new and so much more interesting!
Just look at how this newly installed garden has impacted on how pretty the house itself looks! This now has the look and feel of a gorgeous family-friendly space and it really makes you want to spend time out here! perfect.
What a great addition the wire growing frame is! it means that as the climbers grow, a gorgeous green arbour area will be created to support the handy awning which is already in place. It was such a lovely idea to dedicate some space to a well-nourished lawn as well, as it really ties everything together.
Maintaining a small patio area has allowed for super little seating set-up to be created and we have to say that we love the wooden furniture! Highlighting the pretty new fencing perfectly, the bench design is a social touch that means this garden will definitely be enjoyed regularly!
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Simple and affordable patio ideas.