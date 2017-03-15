The perfect living room according to your star sign

Don't worry, this isn't a prescriptive article that is telling you how you absolutely have to decorate your living room, but just for fun, aren't you curious to see what style of space your star sign attributes say you would like the most? We know that we're really interested to see if we like the living room that we are supposed to! Interior designers probably wouldn't put too much faith in this way of picking a design aesthetic, but hey, this is a bit of fun, so let's see how right (or wrong!), we get it!
People born under the star sign of Taurus are thought to be methodical, steadfast people and with that in mind, you'll enjoy a trendy and organised living room. Think modern storage solutions, chic sofas and popular colour schemes, which for this year, means GREY!
Geminis are notorious for being cooperative and friendly, which is why their perfect living room will have elements that make it more flexible and adaptable. Modular storage will be key, as you can easily add to it and anything on wheels will really appeal! Neutral colour schemes will be a thrill too, as you can add colourful accessories whenever you need to!
Ahhh, you guys born under the sign of Cancer are a bunch of sweetie pies, aren't you? Romantic, pastel colours and cuddly textiles will naturally feature very strongly in your dream living room, which will be thought of as a relaxing snuggle zone. We think you'll have a lot of cushions and throws too!
Vivacious Leos will always look for interior design choices that express their warm, bold, friendly and practical natures, which is why vibrant wall colours, striking furniture and opulent metallics will always feature strongly in a Leo living room. We think you'll naturally gravitate towards a wood floor too!
We've said it before and we'll say it again, sometimes, simpler is better and that is always the case for Virgos, who appreciate classic elegance and neutral tones. You'll find hard-wearing materials, soft textiles and wonderfully practical storage, made from wood normally, in a gorgeous Virgo living room.
We ALL like a little bit of luxury, but we have to admit that Libras really have the market cornered in terms of opulent interior design choices! Really focussed on beauty and luxury, Libra living rooms will definitely have a lot of heavily ornate detailing, piquant lighting choices (think crystal chandeliers!) and expensive sofas. Good for you Libras!
Thought to be strong-willed, almost a little aggressive and super focussed, any Scorpio living room will have a real all or nothing feeling to it, with whatever scheme has been selected being given 110% commitment. Industrial styling is often a favourite, with black accents. So stylish!
Anyone born under the sign of Sagittarius has a natural penchant for travel and expanding the mind, which is totally evident in their interior design choices! Living rooms will have a unique and eclectic feel, with a host of natural materials all working together to create a rich tapestry of tones and hues. We think you'll be seriously tempted by a vintage leather sofa as well.
Capricorns love nothing more than some warm colour and fun accents, which is why we know that they will always choose fabulous hues for their living room walls. We think that this purple space is perfect, as it feels warm, gentle and welcoming, but also offers the perfect basis for some pretty and unusual accessories.
Funky, fresh and always adventurous, Aquarius' will always seek out the most daring side of interior design, which is why their living rooms will be eccentric, bright and engaging but also have a host of practical additions. Retro furniture will definitely feature somewhere and open-backed shelving seems like a natural fit too!
Sociable by nature, all Pisces' will want to give particular focus to their living rooms, as that is where guests will naturally convene. You'll find exceptionally comfortable sofas, toasty fires and beautiful lighting, all geared towards offering the best hospitality. Let's not forget plenty of side tables and gorgeous coasters as well!
Aries people are known for being impulsive, bold and passionate, so what a shock to discover that their living rooms will commonly reflect that! Luxurious rugs, vivid wall colours and slouchy seating will all play a major role in the perfect Aries living room, as will some subdued lighting, to set the mood!
