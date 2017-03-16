8 Bright Patio Design Ideas to Inspire You

Spring looks like it has sprung, which means only one thing; time to get your patio looking perfect! If you keep meaning to update your patio, but you don;t know where to begin, let us give you some serious style pointers in the form of already completed projects that talented landscape architects have curated! The perfect finishing touch for a pretty garden, a functional, practical and stylish patio will absolutely transform your outdoor space, so if you haven't decided on a theme for yours yet, let's take a look at some awesome ideas!
Classic designs are steadfast for a reason; because they ALWAYS look great! In terms of a classic patio, you should be thinking about a flagstone floor, wooden furniture and unfussy finishes that will offer a pleasing spot for some alfresco dining when the sun is out.
Don't automatically assume that your patio has to be a square shape, as some of the prettiest designs are a little more unique and fluid! Circular patios are up there with the best of them and the laying of a round design, in natural stone, always looks amazingly impactful and chic.
To give your patio an extra dose of style, how about choosing a few large planters that you can grow some really eye-catching plants in? You could even go a step further and grow some fruit trees, which would allow you to enjoy homegrown produce all year round!
A key part of patio design is ensuring that you get the most value from your space, regardless of how big or small it is, so always be looking to build right into the corners! They make ideal locations for built-in bench seating, that needs straight lines to work with!
This might be a little more whimsical, but if you can't enjoy a bit of fun out in your garden, where can you? Using your patio space to create a pretty secret garden is easier than you might think, as all you really need to do is train some climbers to cover a fence or wall, then sit back and enjoy the greenery!
If you have a minimalist home, doesn't it make sense to follow suit in your garden? Whatever you have chosen for your indoor design scheme, look for ways to nod to it out on your patio. Scandinavian styling can be embraced with natural wood seating, retro schemes can be amplified with moulded plastic chairs and so on!
This is a great tip for all of you that have a small patio area to play with! Choose one or two really stand-out materials and make the most of them, to create a vivacious and unforgettable outdoor area. Here, we see wood and black rattan doing a wonderful job of looking elegant and classic, but also striking.
If none of these ideas appeal to you, we think that this final one will! Choose colourful blooms and planters, as well furniture cushions, in order to inject some really fun and pretty styling into your patio. We love all the pink accents here that look flirty, feminine and cute as a button!
