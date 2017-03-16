Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 Bright Patio Design Ideas to Inspire You

press profile homify press profile homify
Cottage Garden, Cheshire, Barnes Walker Ltd Barnes Walker Ltd Rustic style garden
Loading admin actions …

Spring looks like it has sprung, which means only one thing; time to get your patio looking perfect! If you keep meaning to update your patio, but you don;t know where to begin, let us give you some serious style pointers in the form of already completed projects that talented landscape architects have curated! The perfect finishing touch for a pretty garden, a functional, practical and stylish patio will absolutely transform your outdoor space, so if you haven't decided on a theme for yours yet, let's take a look at some awesome ideas!

1. Keep it classic.

Rear garden patio with climbers Barnes Walker Ltd Rustic style garden
Barnes Walker Ltd

Rear garden patio with climbers

Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

Classic designs are steadfast for a reason; because they ALWAYS look great! In terms of a classic patio, you should be thinking about a flagstone floor, wooden furniture and unfussy finishes that will offer a pleasing spot for some alfresco dining when the sun is out.

2. Don't be a square!

Little Eden, Aralia Aralia Country style garden Stone Beige
Aralia

Little Eden

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Don't automatically assume that your patio has to be a square shape, as some of the prettiest designs are a little more unique and fluid! Circular patios are up there with the best of them and the laying of a round design, in natural stone, always looks amazingly impactful and chic.

3. Invest in some oversized planters.

Set of 3 Malmesbury Planters Garden Trading GardenPlant pots & vases
Garden Trading

Set of 3 Malmesbury Planters

Garden Trading
Garden Trading
Garden Trading

To give your patio an extra dose of style, how about choosing a few large planters that you can grow some really eye-catching plants in? You could even go a step further and grow some fruit trees, which would allow you to enjoy homegrown produce all year round!

4. Use the corners.

casa Limonero, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

A key part of patio design is ensuring that you get the most value from your space, regardless of how big or small it is, so always be looking to build right into the corners! They make ideal locations for built-in bench seating, that needs straight lines to work with!

5. Create a secret garden feel.

Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph Melian Randolph Modern garden
Melian Randolph

Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph

This might be a little more whimsical, but if you can't enjoy a bit of fun out in your garden, where can you? Using your patio space to create a pretty secret garden is easier than you might think, as all  you really need to do is train some climbers to cover a fence or wall, then sit back and enjoy the greenery!

6. Mimic your interior scheme.

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

If you have a minimalist home, doesn't it make sense to follow suit in your garden? Whatever you have chosen for your indoor design scheme, look for ways to nod to it out on your patio. Scandinavian styling can be embraced with natural wood seating, retro schemes can be amplified with moulded plastic chairs and so on!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Showcase stand-out materials.

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern garden
Millennium Interior Designers

Garden—Canary Wharf

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

This is a great tip for all of you that have a small patio area to play with! Choose one or two really stand-out materials and make the most of them, to create a vivacious and unforgettable outdoor area. Here, we see wood and black rattan doing a wonderful job of looking elegant and classic, but also striking.

8. Make it really fun!

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

If none of these ideas appeal to you, we think that this final one will! Choose colourful blooms and planters, as well furniture cushions, in order to inject some really fun and pretty styling into your patio. We love all the pink accents here that look flirty, feminine and cute as a button!

For more patio ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: No Man's Land Turns Terrific Terrace.

​A winter-friendly wooden house in France
Which of these ideas would work wonders for your patio?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks