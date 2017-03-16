The 5 pieces of IKEA furniture your home NEEDS!

We've saved the best for last! Formerly known as the EXPEDIT range, KALLAX shelving systems from IKEA are a must have for anyone that likes modern storage, collects records or just wants their home to look super cool! Easy to transform into a number of furniture items, such as television stands, room divides and filing towers, they are indispensable, awesome and a steadfast classic that we will all be buying for decades to come!

