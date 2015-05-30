8 ways to stylishly organise your pantry

Pantries: too often the blight of many kitchen spaces, more often than not filled with all manner of ambiguous foodstuffs. From obscure tins of foreign vegetables, to expired spices that have long since lost their spice, cleaning your pantry has never been more important. The pantry is the heart of a kitchen, which in turn is the heart of your home. You need to respect this space, in order to cook efficiently and proficiently. It's a good idea to clear out those questionable condiments, rid yourself of rancid salad dressings, and make your food storage space stylishly spotless.
Need some extra advice and cleaning inspiration? Take a look at the following hints below, and start renovating and refreshing your pantry space today.
A perfect pantry! Gone are the days of awkward spaces being useless and impractical, with improved innovation and technology, now even the smallest space can be utilised to create a wonderful storage area. This pantry is a great example, the door pulls outward which avoids the need to reach into the space to find goods at the back of shelves. With the improved access, the cupboard also stays far more organised as you can see everything you own.
Dark corner cupboards have been the bane of kitchen designs for decades. Who hasn’t encountered a kitchen which has a horrible corner space filled with hard to reach spaces and a messy jumble of Tupperware and cookware? These days there is a solution, and often one which can be retrofit into your existing space. Take a look at this brilliant demonstration of a unit which encompasses a pull out shelf. No longer will you have to reach into a dark space to find what you are looking for, consider a pull out shelf to make like a little stylish and a lot more efficient.
For added organisation group your cooking items together based on their use. Avoid mixing oils with spices and cereals with vinegars. Get proactive and ensure your kitchen is efficient and serviceable. This is a great example of how a cupboard door can have a shelf installed to act as a smart location for all of your condiments. Try putting all oils together, with vinegars and other common cooking goods.
Not quite a pantry, but still a space that deserves organisation and attention. This is a great example of a clean and well-prepared space. If you already own a fridge and freezer it is time for a clean out. Remove all of those old packets of frozen goods and throw away anything old and unusable. Clean your fridge thoroughly. The food in your fridge, if not covered and sealed correctly, can waft and drift throughout the space causing other foods to take on a distasteful aroma and flavour.
This is an excellent design from Lisa Melvin design which utilises space efficiently and stylishly. The key to this space being particularly effective is its lighting. With a well-lit space you can see all the dust, dirt and grime and ensure the area is clean and crisp.
Time to rid your pantry of those messy and unkempt containers that not only are inefficient but also ensure your space looks and feels messy. Find time to purchase some matching tins, glass jars or plastic containers. Tin and glass are generally the best for dry foods as they prevent moth infestations during the winter months.
Spices are one of those kitchen items which quickly build and and often get out of hand. With the number of spices that most kitchens have around 10-15, it is no wonder your need somewhere neat to store them. This spice rack is a great example of organised pantry space. The spices have their own area within the door, and look excellently organised and ready for use. Remember that spices do expire, throw away any old bottles, and ensure you keep your spice collection fresh to ensure the best flavours in your food.
This brilliant bespoke pantry from Johnny Grey is an excellent example of shallow shelving and its ability to provide a clean and organised pantry solution. Deep shelves offer more space, but with the extra room comes the inevitable mess and disorganisation. Take a leaf from this book, and try a pantry with shallow width shelves that ensure everything is visible and neat.