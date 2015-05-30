Multi-purpose kitchen islands

The humble kitchen has come a very long way. Before the 18th century, the kitchen was a very modest space with an open fire and very little else. Following the invention of the range, kitchens suddenly became more important to the efficient running of a home: they demanded a specific place within the dwelling, and because of this, became the centre of one’s abode. Technological advances in plumbing and heating further created a need for a designated cooking area, and this brought about larger more well-equipped rooms. Generally, the wealthier you were, the larger your kitchen was. A separate kitchen was a symbol of success: if you were able to afford the luxury of a separate room, you were generally doing fairly well in life.

These days the kitchen is a hub of action within a house. The walls have been removed, and we see large open plan spaces that embrace the essence of cooking and food preparation. With this, the invention of the kitchen island. The island began as a simple necessity to provide more preparation space for the chef, but since that time, has become a stylish design element encompassing all manner of kitchen accoutrements. Kitchen islands are multi-purpose and multi-functional accessories. From islands that hold wine and provide storage, to those that are used for cooking and eating, there is an island to suit any cooking space.

Take a gander over the following six attractive examples below, and ensure your next island is sophisticated and stylish.