6 timeless British kitchens

Whether you prefer a contemporary cooking space or a traditional heritage kitchen, timeless design is something that creates an instantly pleasing and satisfying aesthetic within a home. But what exactly makes a kitchen timeless? How does one quantify an intangible quality? Here at homify we adore quality British design—to take that one step further we have focused today’s ideabook on kitchens that follow classic ideals, longstanding traditions, and age-old wisdom.
Take a peek below at these six stylishly age-defiant cooking spaces; we believe will prove themselves as enduring and ageless. Elements such as light stone worktops, dark cabinetry, and colossal butler sinks, all help to create a sense of timelessness and design immortality.
From the modesty of Shaker style, to the more modern country kitchen, take a look at the following examples, and consider implementing time-honoured design into your next kitchen makeover or renovation.
There is nothing more timeless and stylish than a quaint and charming kitchen space. This example illustrates the beautiful vista this well-designed kitchen creates for the living and dining spaces. Looking through from the dining room and lounge into the kitchen we can see certain elements that determine this space as age-defying and beautiful. Firstly the butler sink is a wonderful addition to the space that looks out through the window and injects a sense of workability and practicality. In addition to this the country style cabinets are paired with an open shelf that is not only highly efficient but gives the space an air of liveability.
For those who are unfamiliar with the Shaker movement, it was a religious offshoot from the Quakers, and who consequently had an immense influence on furniture and interior design. Their style is simple, modest and conventional. They favour well-manufactured timber furniture over mass-produced and inferior quality goods. This is a great example from Rencraft of a modern day Shaker style kitchen. The embellishment to the joinery is minimal but enough to create a humble sense of modesty within the space. Furthermore the colour scheme is light and subtle, with contrasted elements to create interest and disparity.
A quintessential British countryside home, this rustic kitchen is a stunning example of liveability and modern convenience. This space is fairly roomy and allows a large-ish kitchen space with marble topped island. Working with a low ceiling, this room has embraces a light shade of white for the ceiling and walls, retaining the timber beams to preserve its authenticity.
When we think of timeless British design, we most probably imagine homes that are rustic, country style properties embracing history and tradition. This is one such example that manages to combine all of those elements with a fashionable sense of contemporary sophistication. Think industrial bar stools, modern marble worktop, and simple off-white joinery.
An unbelievably stylish kitchen, this gorgeous design from Reeva Design is a brilliant example of a large and spacious kitchen. Replete with statement stove and rangehood, this space manages to combine a light colour scheme with plenty of contrasting darker elements. The kitchen island is a great example of how the dark navy blue hue is introduced, and matched with industrial light fittings and similarly rustic barstools.
A picture perfect kitchen, this space is an updated take on the more traditional cottage classic. A light seafoam blue colour scheme is punctuated by industrial timber barstools which evoke a sense of maritime charm. Within this seemingly traditional kitchen are all the modern conveniences. A wine fridge is well-placed within the island while the range and stove provide a central statement for the area.