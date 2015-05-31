6 timeless British kitchens

Whether you prefer a contemporary cooking space or a traditional heritage kitchen, timeless design is something that creates an instantly pleasing and satisfying aesthetic within a home. But what exactly makes a kitchen timeless? How does one quantify an intangible quality? Here at homify we adore quality British design—to take that one step further we have focused today’s ideabook on kitchens that follow classic ideals, longstanding traditions, and age-old wisdom.

Take a peek below at these six stylishly age-defiant cooking spaces; we believe will prove themselves as enduring and ageless. Elements such as light stone worktops, dark cabinetry, and colossal butler sinks, all help to create a sense of timelessness and design immortality.

From the modesty of Shaker style, to the more modern country kitchen, take a look at the following examples, and consider implementing time-honoured design into your next kitchen makeover or renovation.