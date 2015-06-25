Unbelievably comfortable and sumptuous sofas

These days there are countless varieties of living room seating on the market, from the sleek and contemporary, to the classic and traditional. However, nothing is more alluring and tempting than a comfortable and sumptuous sofa. The sofa is generally the last piece of furniture chosen for a living space or lounge. In many cases, the entire aesthetic of a room is centred on the style and décor of the seating. So it makes sense to choose an item that evokes the style and ambience you desire. Today on homify we are paying homage to the comfortable couch, the sumptuous sofa, and the domestic seating that not only looks great, but is useable and snug. Your living room seating should be a place to relax after a long day of work, or host friends for a gathering.
For some added inspiration, check out the following examples below, and pick your next comfy sofa with confidence.
To begin this article here is one of the most comfortable, and sumptuous looking sofas we have ever seen. Overstuffed to perfection, this pumpkin coloured sofa from Loaf is wonderfully upholstered in a velvet shade that is sure to turn heads. Replete with a timeless and fashionable design, this sofa will be the belle of the ball, no matter where in your home it is located. Ideal for a formal sitting room, or even a family living space, sofas don’t get any more opulent than this oversized and overstuffed object.
If you are looking for a sense of old-world glamour, and extravagant luxury, then do we have the sofa for you! Replete in a soft reflective dusty toned velvet, this beautiful piece of furniture is the centrepiece to a beautifully designed living room. Fused with many different eras of design, and pieces of decoration, we think this seating is truly spectacular. To create this in your own home, you will want a heritage style sofa upholstered in velvet, antique mirrored walls, huge chandelier, and modern acrylic coffee table.
A sofa so large you could practically live on it, this stunning sectional piece is the centrepiece to a wonderfully designed modern room. The white colour scheme matches the light grey upholstery, while the plentiful pillows mean this is one couch you are going to have trouble getting up from. Remember a sofa such as this is a large and imposing piece, you will want to ensure you have room for it within your home. Moreover, try not to crowd this seating with too much decoration as it is already a striking item and does not need too many additional accessories.
Accessorising your sumptuous sofa can be the most important part of ensuring your seating is ultra-liveable, and super comfortable. Match the tone of your couch with the accessories, whilst remembering to create contrast as well. Take a look at this example, the modular sofa is a light fawn tone, and is combined with white throw cushions, as well as some darker ones. The dark shaggy pillows are further matched with a shag rug that evokes absolute comfort, and indulgence. In addition to cushions, you might also want to include some throw rugs that will be a wonderful accoutrement when you want to snuggle up in your overstuffed sofa.
Neutral home furniture is a brilliant way to create a calm and serene space in your home. This example presents a stylishly plush sofa in an off-white, which is contrasted perfectly with patterned throw pillows. Overstuffed and large sumptuous sofas can be imposing pieces of furniture, to lessen their impact on the ambience of your domestic space, choose a neutral colour that will act in a recessive and subtle way.
The original sumptuous sofa, this brilliant piece of furniture is a stylish addition to any living space. Choose this design if you want comfortable seating that will act in an age-defiant and gorgeous way within your home. Simply pair with other pieces of vintage furniture such as the truck-cum-coffee table, country style bookshelf and console, and statement leather armchair, for a living space that is liveable and plush.