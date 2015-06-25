Unbelievably comfortable and sumptuous sofas

These days there are countless varieties of living room seating on the market, from the sleek and contemporary, to the classic and traditional. However, nothing is more alluring and tempting than a comfortable and sumptuous sofa. The sofa is generally the last piece of furniture chosen for a living space or lounge. In many cases, the entire aesthetic of a room is centred on the style and décor of the seating. So it makes sense to choose an item that evokes the style and ambience you desire. Today on homify we are paying homage to the comfortable couch, the sumptuous sofa, and the domestic seating that not only looks great, but is useable and snug. Your living room seating should be a place to relax after a long day of work, or host friends for a gathering.

For some added inspiration, check out the following examples below, and pick your next comfy sofa with confidence.