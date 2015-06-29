Your browser is out-of-date.

Incorporating marble into your kitchen

Marble is possibly the most opulent and luxurious material one can employ in their home design. Although we often see marble furniture, decoration, and design throughout a dwelling, the most common area for it to be incorporated is the kitchen. A marble kitchen exudes class, sophistication and elegance. This timeless natural material is easily combined within a space, and allows an area instant opulence and refinement. Not only does marble enhance the ambience and atmosphere of a space, it adds value to your abode, and is a hardwearing option for busy spaces. 

Today on homify we are looking at some truly delightful and stylish kitchens that have decided to utilise marble in their cooking space. Check out the following examples below, and get a little lavish inspiration for your next kitchen makeover or refurbishment.

Contemporary timelessness

This beautiful kitchen is wonderfully decked out in the finest polished marble. Here the kitchen island takes centre stage, and is flanked by a timber dining table and matching chairs. However, the marble is continued throughout the space, to the preparation areas around the sink on the adjacent wall. The splashback is also marble, which exudes luxury and opulence. This kitchen is picture perfect and evokes a traditional yet contemporary vibe. Juxtaposing modern accessories with heritage joinery creates a symbiosis between the old and the new. Fresh, clean, and oozing class, this kitchen employs dark blue cabinetry to infuse a rich and classic ambience, again reiterating its timelessness and age-defiant grace.

The kitchen island

This rustic kitchen is a wonderful example of how you can blend an opulent and stylish material into a rugged and country style home. The kitchen island is constructed of a light timber, while the worktop is a speckled light hue of off-white marble. In this rustic home, the lavish material contrasts beautifully against the bucolic charm of the exposed timber, and light, bright, white colour scheme.

Marble worktops and splashback

Marble, marble everywhere—this stylishly designed kitchen from Inglish Design proves you can never have enough marble in your kitchen space. Dotted around the room, marble is utilised as the worktops, as well as the splashback for the range, and again for the kitchen island. The island is a particularly special element within this area, it functions not only as a preparation space for food, but also as a smart dining space for family or friends to gather around and share a meal or drink.

Warmth and style

Another kitchen island that utilises marble, this time in a deep hue of rich fawn and dark brown speckles. This kitchen is extremely practical, and the contemporary design works wonderfully with the heritage architecture of the dwelling. Statement lighting shines down upon the kitchen worktops, and illuminates the marble, infusing a sense of warmth and cordiality. Moreover, the warmer shade of marble coordinates perfectly with the bold black contrasts that are dotted around the space.

Contemporary class

In this example we see a stylish kitchen island that has employed the use of a light white speckled marble to coordinate against the minimal white kitchen joinery. This kitchen space is classic, classy, and uber-elegant, evoking a feeling of cleanliness and organisation. The marble island juts outward creating a stylish seating space for a breakfast bar. In-keeping with the modern aesthetic, a wine bar is built into the island, which ensures the space is maximised and used efficiently. The beauty of this kitchen is its freshness, it is perfectly balanced in terms of clean crisp lines, and a sense of liveability. To ensure this space feels open and spacious, a mirrored splashback has been employed against the range wall, to bring extra opulence and luxury into the space.

homify 360°: Family home with warehouse chic
What is your favourite natural material for a kitchen? Let us know in the comments below.

