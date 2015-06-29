Incorporating marble into your kitchen

Marble is possibly the most opulent and luxurious material one can employ in their home design. Although we often see marble furniture, decoration, and design throughout a dwelling, the most common area for it to be incorporated is the kitchen. A marble kitchen exudes class, sophistication and elegance. This timeless natural material is easily combined within a space, and allows an area instant opulence and refinement. Not only does marble enhance the ambience and atmosphere of a space, it adds value to your abode, and is a hardwearing option for busy spaces.

Today on homify we are looking at some truly delightful and stylish kitchens that have decided to utilise marble in their cooking space. Check out the following examples below, and get a little lavish inspiration for your next kitchen makeover or refurbishment.