Guide to choosing the right carpet for your home

There are very few home appurtenances or accessories that compare to the luxuriously soft and comfortable feeling of carpet underneath your feet. Contrary to what people may suggest, carpet is a wonderful choice for families with small children. It provides a cosy place to play, and can be stain-guarded to prevent discolouration and marks. However, with so many different options and choices on the market today, it can be difficult knowing where to begin.
For some handy hints, and a few style tips, take a look at below, and let homify guide you with your next carpet purchase.
One of the most important things to consider when choosing your carpet is the tone and hue. There is no point picking a carpet in a gaudy green, if all of your home furnishings, curtains, and wall colours are opposing and clash. Choose something that is in-keeping with your current vibe and ambience. Remember light colours show dirt more easily, but can open up a space and create an airiness, whereas darker tones hide the dirt, but might not work in smaller rooms and spaces.
As well as the colour, shade, and tone of your carpet, you will also want to consider the texture and weave of your new floor covering. Consider the volume of foot traffic that the area receives, and let that help inform your decision. If you are looking for something within a formal sitting, formal dining room, or bedroom, you may want a softer weave and texture. If you intend to sit on the carpet, you should definitely consider the underlay, as this will decide the softness of the overall floor. A thick underlay will offer a comfortable floor, whereas a thin underlay will be harder. If the carpet is to be installed in a busy region of the home, think about alternatives to the standard carpet, perhaps a sisal, or a seagrass would be a more cost effective solution as it is hardy and wears well.
When carpeting your home, do not rush. Taking your time can be the key to choosing a pattern, colour, weave, texture, style that suits your home best. Consult some professionals, obtain some samples and test them out in your own domestic space. Don’t be afraid to buy or borrow multiple samples from carpet sellers, bring them home, and place them in the desired position. You will get a better idea of how the overall design with look, and can match the colour and pattern to your existing décor.
Embossed carpet is when the length of the carpet fibres are cut in such a way to create a pattern on the carpet. The pattern is slightly visible, and adds interest to the space. This carpet is generally a little more expensive, but can add a great deal of luxury and lavishness to the room.
Patterned carpet has ebbed and flowed in its popularity, but is currently enjoying a resurgence due to the many different options now available. The best way to get the right pattern for your space is to consult a designer, and let them offer some options for your current décor, or desired ambience. Patterned carpet can sometimes be a little overwhelming in large rooms, but works wonderfully in bedrooms, particularly children’s room, and also areas with very simple decoration.
For a truly timeless and lavish experience, consider a thick plush wool carpet. Shown here is a beautiful example that evokes a true sense of dignity, refinement, and luxury. The thick weave on extremely plush carpet gives it a velvet appearance that further enhances a space, and exudes indulgence and sophistication.