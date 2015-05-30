Delightful deck design

Decks—humble yet magnificent timber platforms that create an exclusive entertainment area in one’s garden. A deck provides space to relax, socialise, and most importantly utilise outdoor space. Whether you undertake your own DIY decking development, or call in the professionals, the addition of a deck can increase your home’s value, its enjoyment, and provide year round appreciation of your garden.

Planning a deck can be relatively simple, but to give you a little extra enthusiasm and project inspiration, we here at homify have selected seven of our favourite outdoor deck designs. From simple ground level spaces, to breathtaking balconies, take a look at the following examples below, and ensure you begin your outdoor renovation with confidence, gusto, and passion.