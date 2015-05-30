Delightful deck design

Decks—humble yet magnificent timber platforms that create an exclusive entertainment area in one’s garden. A deck provides space to relax, socialise, and most importantly utilise outdoor space. Whether you undertake your own DIY decking development, or call in the professionals, the addition of a deck can increase your home’s value, its enjoyment, and provide year round appreciation of your garden.
Planning a deck can be relatively simple, but to give you a little extra enthusiasm and project inspiration, we here at homify have selected seven of our favourite outdoor deck designs. From simple ground level spaces, to breathtaking balconies, take a look at the following examples below, and ensure you begin your outdoor renovation with confidence, gusto, and passion.
Let the outside ‘in’ with this fabulous entertaining area. This deck completes the space and offers an easy transition from the beech timber floorboards inside, to the light grey exterior deck. If you can’t get enough of your garden space, and want to make the most of the cool breeze and bright sunlight, consider a design that brings both the interior together with the outdoor deck, and watch your space transform.
This reasonably sized deck is a brilliant example of dark timber stained to create a moody and relaxing space. This deck area is intriguing, it oozes style and ambient opulence. The furniture further complements the space and ensures a cohesive design. The deck is matched with dark timber wall panelling and balustrade, which again creates consistency, and is considerate to the neighbouring green wall.
For something truly impressive, why not deck out your home with a colossal outdoor deck? This space just oozes expansive style, the home encompasses bi-fold doors which work wonderfully to ensure the domestic space utilises the outdoor area. This home has made the most of its environment by creating an outside space that is sympathetic to the surrounding landscape, but still practical and full of flair.
If you have an outdoor balcony terrace you will want to ensure you make the most of your view. This space employs a light timber deck with a glass balustrade which ensures the openness and airy atmosphere of the home.
For something a little different, this decked entertaining area utilises a dark finish to blend in with the surrounding brickwork. In order to ensure the space feels welcoming, the furniture is a contrasting white hue, and the area is filled with plenty of potted greenery and foliage. Timber decking works extremely well with plentiful vegetation, and imparts a sense of connectedness with nature and the organic environment.
This is an excellent example of different materials that have been used in conjunction with each other to create a sectioned space for socialising. In this area the seating is located atop a timber decked space, while the entire courtyard is bordered by stone tiles. The warmth of the timber coordinates well with the rendered white walls, and a fireplace further enhances the stylish ambience.
This exciting space from Greenman's Yard shows a great way in which decking can be used within a courtyard area. Replete with plenty of plants and a white colour scheme, this area utilises the timber decking to create a sense of earthiness and warmth within the space. If you are working with an enclosed area and wish to have an area that is welcoming and jovial, the use of timber is often a stylish choice that provides comfort and flexibility, as opposed to hard or cold tiles.