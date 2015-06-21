6 modern dressing room ideas

A dressing room is often a great reflection of its owner and their style—some robe spaces are large, showy, and filled with all manner of designer clothing and accoutrements, while others are simply a perfunctory space to hang one’s goods and keep their bedroom neat and tidy. Whichever way you lean, a dressing room is often an essential space in the home to hold all your important bits and bobs, or to get dressed and prepare for the day ahead. Often dressing rooms can serve multiple purposes, they not only hold clothing and accessories, but act as a place of storage for linen, and other household miscellany. For this reason it is important that the dressing room is clean, tidy, and well organised.
Today on homify, we are peeking inside some truly magnificent, space-saving, and practical dressing rooms—check out the following examples below, and get some inspiration for your home makeover.
A truly beautiful and elegant dressing space, this glorious dressing room from Studio Duggan is replete with mirrored robe doors, which create a sense of space and roominess within this small linear corridor. If you are working with a compact area and you wish to ensure it maximises the area, consider mirrored robes. They not only look fantastic, add an extra dimension to the space, but actually act practically as a way to see yourself when dressing and preparing for an event. The inclusion of an upholstered chair, and stylish pendant lights bring a sense of grace and stylish flair to the room.
For a deeply moody and stylish space, consider a robe that evokes mystery and intrigue. This ambience has been created with a rich colour scheme of dark browns and reflective surfaces. Think charcoal mirror, statement light fitting, and sliding doors that open to a light coloured interior.
For that true Sex and the City vibe, try a spacious dressing room, which is open, lavish, and luxurious. The standout feature of this space is the tufted ottoman-cum-storage that gives a sense of opulence, whilst also providing stylish storage for shoes. The colour scheme for this space is light and bright, evoking cleanliness, organisation, and grace. Add some individual photographic artwork, and a statement light fitting, for that truly opulent dressing experience.
Making the most of loft space can often be a tricky undertaking. You want to ensure the area is comfortable, as well as providing enough storage, without being difficult to access. This example from TG Studio wonderfully demonstrates how a loft dressing room can be achieved with style and practicality. Think white walls, punctuated with light-giving windows, timber veneer joinery, and door-free shelving. Furthermore, a neutral carpet is added to the room to provide comfort and a sense of warmth within the bedroom space.
Making the most of the space you have is the best way to ensure your dressing room feels usable and practical. This brilliant design utilises an interesting carpet, matched with a white colour scheme, and hidden robes. The beauty of this space is in its simplicity, a window seat allows comfort, while the cupboards are recessive and unobtrusive.
Do you have plenty of clothing that needs storing away? Here is the dressing room solution you have been waiting for—this space is replete with numerous cupboards, drawers, and spaces for all manner of clothing bits-and-bobs. Not only is there a space for everything, but it is wonderfully hidden away behind dark timber veneer cabinetry that acts as a beautiful contrast against the light timber floorboards and white shag rug. Finally an ottoman injects a little personality, and is a perfect place to sit and rest while changing or dressing.