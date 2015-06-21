6 modern dressing room ideas

A dressing room is often a great reflection of its owner and their style—some robe spaces are large, showy, and filled with all manner of designer clothing and accoutrements, while others are simply a perfunctory space to hang one’s goods and keep their bedroom neat and tidy. Whichever way you lean, a dressing room is often an essential space in the home to hold all your important bits and bobs, or to get dressed and prepare for the day ahead. Often dressing rooms can serve multiple purposes, they not only hold clothing and accessories, but act as a place of storage for linen, and other household miscellany. For this reason it is important that the dressing room is clean, tidy, and well organised.

Today on homify, we are peeking inside some truly magnificent, space-saving, and practical dressing rooms—check out the following examples below, and get some inspiration for your home makeover.