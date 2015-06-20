5 small space furnishing ideas

Small or awkward spaces are generally the most difficult when it comes to decorating and furnishing your home. Most of us have one in our home—a peculiar alcove, an uncooperative corner space, and more often than not, we find it tricky to design and decorate them. These days with the rise in house and land prices, we inhabit smaller apartments and flats, and undoubtedly with that comes a need to furnish cleverly and practically.

Today on homify we are taking a look at some homes that make the most of their space, utilise smart colour schemes, and embrace minute areas. Take a gander at the following stylish examples and get some inspiration for your compact and small domestic space.