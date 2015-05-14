Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Incorporating a mirror into your domestic space

press profile homify press profile homify
Family Home, Ruth Noble Interiors Ruth Noble Interiors Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

If there is one accessory for a home that you simply cannot do without, it is a mirror. A workhorse of home accoutrements, the mirror is a multi-functional item worth its weight in design gold. Generally, when we think of mirrors in our domestic spaces, we tend to utilise them as a purely functional and convenient way to view ourselves. However, they are capable of so much more. Brilliant for making a room feel larger and more spacious, a mirror is also able to act as a light source, reflecting bright beams of sun directly into spaces that are dark or dull. As well as a stylish piece of decoration, mirrors are elegant, convenient, and an often underappreciated design tool. 

Today at homify we are looking at how to incorporate this wonderful reflective accessory into our abodes. Check out the following examples below, and consider the placement of your mirror, to ensure it is an effectual element of your domestic space.

A selection of mirrors

Family Home, Ruth Noble Interiors Ruth Noble Interiors Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Ruth Noble Interiors

Family Home

Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors

Reminiscent of something you might see in a parking garage, only extremely stylish, this convex mirror is a beautiful addition to this staircase space. Working as practical way to see around the corner of this walkway, these mirrors offer a sense of originality and individuality to the home. Arranged sporadically on either sides of the adjoining walls, this set up oozes style, class and stylish sophistication.

A wall of mirror

Apartment H, Mackay + Partners Mackay + Partners Modern living room
Mackay + Partners

Apartment H

Mackay + Partners
Mackay + Partners
Mackay + Partners

If you are working with a small space, you will undoubtedly know the difficulty in making the area seem larger, and more spacious. Mirror can be a wonderful way to enhance a space, give it a sense of airiness, whilst also looking contemporary and stylish.

Traditional elegance

Georgian Country House, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style living room
Etons of Bath

Georgian Country House

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

When thinking of incorporating a mirror into your abode, you simply cannot go wrong with a traditional mantelpiece mirror. This interior has been styled by Latham Interiors and encompases class, elegance, and sophistication. This mirror style has been around for many centuries, and has not wavered in popularity. It is a timeless option that would look brilliant in a classic home, or smartly juxtaposed within a contemporary dwelling.

The salon-style wall

'Sfree' upholstered storage bed by Veneran homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

'Sfree' upholstered storage bed by Veneran

homify
homify
homify

A salon-style wall is much the same as a wall you might see at a gallery. This interior feature is a wonderful way to create interest in a space, and evoke class along with age-defying elegance. In this example we see an extremely modern bedroom setting matched with a set of traditional wall mirrors that have been arranged in a gallery format. The result is a super stylish space that smartly incorporates this brilliant reflective surface.

A traditional dresser

Bespoke dressing table Camouflage BedroomDressing tables
Camouflage

Bespoke dressing table

Camouflage
Camouflage
Camouflage

A dresser is an ideal way to incorporate mirror into your home without it looking obvious or imposing. This modern piece of furniture takes its cues from a more traditional design, and infuses a sense of heritage, timelessness, and bold vivacity. Pair this style of mirrored dresser with a rich and mysterious colour scheme, fresh blooms, and plenty of interesting textures.

Large heritage class

Eclectic Interiors, AmG Interior Creations AmG Interior Creations Eclectic style living room
AmG Interior Creations

Eclectic Interiors

AmG Interior Creations
AmG Interior Creations
AmG Interior Creations

This gorgeous mirror exudes class and elegance. Standing taller than the adjacent window, this mirror makes a bold statement. If you want to enhance your domestic space, and are unsure how to incorporate a mirror, take a few pointers from this example and think big. Choose either a mirror in a contemporary style, or one with plenty of heritage flair, and let the mirror become the centrepiece in your dwelling.

Would you like some more mirror inspiration? Check out our other ideabook: Modern mirrors

Affordable housing solutions: Prefab by the sea
What tips do you have for incorporating a mirror into the home? We’d love to hear from you in the comments below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks