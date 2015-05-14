Incorporating a mirror into your domestic space

If there is one accessory for a home that you simply cannot do without, it is a mirror. A workhorse of home accoutrements, the mirror is a multi-functional item worth its weight in design gold. Generally, when we think of mirrors in our domestic spaces, we tend to utilise them as a purely functional and convenient way to view ourselves. However, they are capable of so much more. Brilliant for making a room feel larger and more spacious, a mirror is also able to act as a light source, reflecting bright beams of sun directly into spaces that are dark or dull. As well as a stylish piece of decoration, mirrors are elegant, convenient, and an often underappreciated design tool.

Today at homify we are looking at how to incorporate this wonderful reflective accessory into our abodes. Check out the following examples below, and consider the placement of your mirror, to ensure it is an effectual element of your domestic space.