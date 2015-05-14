Incorporating a mirror into your domestic space

If there is one accessory for a home that you simply cannot do without, it is a mirror. A workhorse of home accoutrements, the mirror is a multi-functional item worth its weight in design gold. Generally, when we think of mirrors in our domestic spaces, we tend to utilise them as a purely functional and convenient way to view ourselves. However, they are capable of so much more. Brilliant for making a room feel larger and more spacious, a mirror is also able to act as a light source, reflecting bright beams of sun directly into spaces that are dark or dull. As well as a stylish piece of decoration, mirrors are elegant, convenient, and an often underappreciated design tool.
Today at homify we are looking at how to incorporate this wonderful reflective accessory into our abodes. Check out the following examples below, and consider the placement of your mirror, to ensure it is an effectual element of your domestic space.
Reminiscent of something you might see in a parking garage, only extremely stylish, this convex mirror is a beautiful addition to this staircase space. Working as practical way to see around the corner of this walkway, these mirrors offer a sense of originality and individuality to the home. Arranged sporadically on either sides of the adjoining walls, this set up oozes style, class and stylish sophistication.
If you are working with a small space, you will undoubtedly know the difficulty in making the area seem larger, and more spacious. Mirror can be a wonderful way to enhance a space, give it a sense of airiness, whilst also looking contemporary and stylish.
When thinking of incorporating a mirror into your abode, you simply cannot go wrong with a traditional mantelpiece mirror. This interior has been styled by Latham Interiors and encompases class, elegance, and sophistication. This mirror style has been around for many centuries, and has not wavered in popularity. It is a timeless option that would look brilliant in a classic home, or smartly juxtaposed within a contemporary dwelling.
A salon-style wall is much the same as a wall you might see at a gallery. This interior feature is a wonderful way to create interest in a space, and evoke class along with age-defying elegance. In this example we see an extremely modern bedroom setting matched with a set of traditional wall mirrors that have been arranged in a gallery format. The result is a super stylish space that smartly incorporates this brilliant reflective surface.
A dresser is an ideal way to incorporate mirror into your home without it looking obvious or imposing. This modern piece of furniture takes its cues from a more traditional design, and infuses a sense of heritage, timelessness, and bold vivacity. Pair this style of mirrored dresser with a rich and mysterious colour scheme, fresh blooms, and plenty of interesting textures.
This gorgeous mirror exudes class and elegance. Standing taller than the adjacent window, this mirror makes a bold statement. If you want to enhance your domestic space, and are unsure how to incorporate a mirror, take a few pointers from this example and think big. Choose either a mirror in a contemporary style, or one with plenty of heritage flair, and let the mirror become the centrepiece in your dwelling.
