5 striking country style bedrooms

Are you looking to revamp your room and give your bedroom a boost of brilliance? Or are you simply tired of stale sleeping quarters that do little to inspire quality rest and relaxation? If any of this sounds correct, then you are in need of a bedroom makeover. Today on homify we are looking at country style bedrooms that evoke a sense of innate elegance, grace, and rustic sophistication. Channelling the finest bed and breakfasts across the countryside, these gorgeous examples are an excellent place to begin when looking for a little encouragement and enthusiasm. Get inspired by domestic spaces that exude a relaxed and sumptuous vibe.
Check out the following five impressive bedrooms below, and ensure your sleeping space is bucolically bewitching.
For a more contemporary approach to country décor, take a peek at this beautifully stylish bed space. The room is fit for royalty with its coordinated colour scheme and statement lighting. The large windows let in plenty of natural light, and this reflects against the muted yet bright walls and carpet. This space is cheerful, the large upholstered bed is a brilliant example of a sumptuous and lavish sleeping space, while the tufted bench and stool provide ample sitting space. Moreover this room takes on a French provincial feeling with the light washed timber which exudes luxury and opulence.
If you enjoy the feeling of escaping to a faraway bed and breakfast, then this is the bedroom design for you. Perfectly coordinated with throw cushions matching the wallpaper and curtains, this sleeping space is the epitome of comfort and luxury. Imagine snoozing in that dark mahogany timber bed and nestling into the sumptuous feather pillows. This space is truly a place where the best of country style and design shines. To create this style of room for yourself, think white heritage fireplace, comfy plaid armchair, gold mirror, and neutral bed linen. Furthermore, employ a thick muted hued carpet, or if you have floorboards, a thick and large luxury rug.
This cosy space is an excellent example of a bedroom that is ultra-simple, yet functionally beautiful. Replete with brass bedhead, quilted bed linen, and sheer curtains, sleeping in this space evokes a sense of magic and modest comfort. The large painted robe and dresser provide storage space for all the necessities, and the added bouquet of flowers brings life into the room. To ensure the bedroom has all the modern and essential convenience of a contemporary counterpart, the space is fitted with a LCD television to snuggle up and watch a movie.
Dark, tranquil and oozing a relaxed ambience, this bedroom is a brilliant example of stylish country design. Brimming with quaint charm and all the necessary accessories, the brass bed provides ample room to kick-back and rest. A tufted chair in the corner of the room injects a sense of opulence, while the thick blinds and curtains ensure you can keep the space dark and ambient for any naps during the day. Finally, a trunk at the end of the bed completes the space and exudes a sense of history and vintage flair.
The pièce de résistance of country styled rooms, these lavish sleeping quarters from Latham Interiors exude grandiosity and magnificence. The sheer size of the space is a brilliant example of how a well decorated room can evoke a sense of spaciousness and style. This is more than just a bedroom, there is also a sitting room, space for daily preparation, and plenty of storage space. Get lost in a lavish dream, and enjoy the grand sumptuousness of this stunning design.