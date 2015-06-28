6 stylish ottomans for your home

Ottomans—an historic item shrouded in centuries of tradition and heritage, and these days a central piece of living room furniture. The humble ottoman was brought to Europe by the empire of the same name in the late 18th century. Whether you know it as a pouffe, a footstool, or a divan, there is no doubting the importance of this rather unassuming item within the home. Choosing an ottoman can often be a tricky task; do you coordinate it with the sofa, or choose something eccentric and show off your design nous?

If you would like some motivation, encouragement, and a few brilliant examples of well-incorporated and stylish ottomans, take a peek below, and let homify offer some domestic inspiration.