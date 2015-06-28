6 stylish ottomans for your home

Ottomans—an historic item shrouded in centuries of tradition and heritage, and these days a central piece of living room furniture. The humble ottoman was brought to Europe by the empire of the same name in the late 18th century. Whether you know it as a pouffe, a footstool, or a divan, there is no doubting the importance of this rather unassuming item within the home. Choosing an ottoman can often be a tricky task; do you coordinate it with the sofa, or choose something eccentric and show off your design nous?
If you would like some motivation, encouragement, and a few brilliant examples of well-incorporated and stylish ottomans, take a peek below, and let homify offer some domestic inspiration.
To start off this list of stylish ottomans we have a gorgeous tufted piece from Loaf in a beautiful mustard yellow tone. When choosing an ottoman for your home, consider implementing a bright coloured piece of furniture for a sense of brightness, and to create a statement. Moreover, consider the fabric—velvet is an extremely opulent textile, and can impart an essence of luxury, flamboyance and style. Pair this style of ottoman with a white colour scheme to ensure it acts as the centrepiece of the space, and is not competing with other statement items.
For an ottoman that really steals the show, and takes centre stage, consider a design such as this wonderful 2-in-1 coffee table and foot rest. Tufted in an interesting patterned fabric, this piece of furniture is particularly special as it consists of a built in tray in the centre, perfect for holding drinks when gathering around the space. Furthermore, when the area is not being used, the timber centre is perfect for holding a bouquet of flowers, or other decorative items.
For that classic and understated look, consider a corresponding ottoman that perfectly coordinates with your seating. This room epitomises stylish similar design. The rug is wonderfully colour matched with the throw cushions, and the light timber tones are seen throughout the space. Keep in mind the colour you choose when picking an ottoman, as white can tend to become dirty quite easily, especially within a busy family or household.
For something a little more formal, yet highly individual, consider this example. This interior wonderfully illustrates the way ottomans can be incorporated subtly, whilst contributing to the overall design and contemporary aesthetic of the living space. To emulate this in your own space, think about a pair of statement armchairs, with similar toned throw cushions. Add a pair of cubed ottomans, and place a contemporary glass or acrylic coffee table above them. Hiding them visibly underneath the coffee table adds interest and intrigue, whilst also saving space, meaning they can be pulled out when needed, and won’t be in the way when they aren’t.
For that contemporary country style, consider an ottoman such as the one in this example. Choose a piece of furniture that is large, sturdy and robust. Ensure it is upholstered in a light fabric to guarantee it doesn’t impose upon the space, but instead acts subtly and comfortably. Match this type of ottoman to a durable and similarly shaped sofa. Choose a neutral colour scheme, and punctuate the area with plenty of soft accessories: throw pillows and rugs are perfect for creating a stylishly cosy space.
Similar to the previous cubed ottomans, these little beauties are wonderfully matched to their surrounding décor, and instead of being placed underneath a coffee table, are actually out in the open to be used as stools. Two different colours create a sense of interest and difference within the living room, and a statement light fitting finishes off the space with class, grace, and elegance.