6 unique ceiling ideas

Ceilings—most of us know them as conventional white or off-white, plain, flat plasterboard fixtures, which sit conveniently above us hiding the roof. However, there are many different style ceilings that vastly improve your home and add interest to your domestic spaces. Vaulted, barn-style, decorative, and even coloured paint, are all wonderfully individual options that can give your home a sense of originality and uniqueness. If you are undertaking a home refurbishment, renovation or rebuild and are lucky enough to choose the style of ceiling, consider something a little different. An interesting ceiling can add character, charm, and interest to your domestic space, whilst imparting elegance and panache.

Check out the following examples below, and get a little inspiration for your next home makeover.