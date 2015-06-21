6 unique ceiling ideas

Ceilings—most of us know them as conventional white or off-white, plain, flat plasterboard fixtures, which sit conveniently above us hiding the roof. However, there are many different style ceilings that vastly improve your home and add interest to your domestic spaces. Vaulted, barn-style, decorative, and even coloured paint, are all wonderfully individual options that can give your home a sense of originality and uniqueness. If you are undertaking a home refurbishment, renovation or rebuild and are lucky enough to choose the style of ceiling, consider something a little different. An interesting ceiling can add character, charm, and interest to your domestic space, whilst imparting elegance and panache.
Check out the following examples below, and get a little inspiration for your next home makeover.
This gorgeous loft bedroom is a brilliant example of a ceiling with character and charm. Perfectly renovated and embracing a light and bright colour scheme, this ceiling imparts a bucolic charm that is wonderfully matched with dark timber country-style furniture. If you have a loft space that you wish to renovate, take some pointers from this domestic space, and ensure you construct your new space with a little design confidence. Generally timber beams are left exposed but in this instance, the room is painted in an off-white, with slightly darker built in robes. This leaves the bedroom feeling light and airy, and extremely welcoming.
Nothing beats a beautiful barn conversion that utilises the history of the construction, while blending it with a new contemporary interior. Taking a look at this example we can see how wonderfully the existing timber is paired with a modern interior, including all the contemporary conveniences you could want. If you are lucky enough to live or own an old barn, consider keeping the original timber within the space, it will not impose on the area as the space is large enough to embrace darker tones, and actually creates warmth within the home.
This example illustrates an interesting ceiling, and something we don’t see as often: textured paint. This room takes on a bunker-esque quality, as it induces feelings of warmth and modern charm. The ceiling matches the walls in this demonstration and is decorated to resemble polished concrete. Matched with contemporary joinery in the kitchen space, this home oozes appeal, and creates a space that is interesting and mysterious.
An extremely classic and timeless design, this hallway ceiling is bursting with character and class. Evoking a sense of majesty and affluence, this home manages to create a sense of modernity within the traditional space and heritage architecture. Although the ceiling and architectural details are very traditional, they are painted in a timeless and neutral colour scheme, as well as being paired with light fittings that are subtle yet stylish.
What could be more interesting that a ceiling that doesn’t appear to exist? This interesting space makes the most of the sunlight, and utilises a glass ceiling-cum-roof that brings a huge amount of natural illumination into the space effortlessly and stylishly. As this particular space is located below ground level, it was extremely important for the residents to maximise their light, and ensure the room doesn’t feel cramped or cloistered. Not only is this ceiling fabulously individual, it serves an important purpose for the occupants.
Not often do we see ceilings that are dark in tone, most utilise light shades, and maximise the room’s spaciousness through a neutral or white colour scheme. But a dark ceiling doesn’t necessarily mean a room is going to feel dank and claustrophobic, and this example is a brilliant demonstration. Instead of painting the ceiling, the architects have chosen to retain the dark and characterful timber, and instead paint the rest of the room white. This ensure the space feel homely and stylish, but still embraces a sense of openness.